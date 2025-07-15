G2 Esports become first team to qualify for the Siege X Esports World Cup

G2 Esports have become the first team to qualify for the Siege X Esports World Cup after taking down Virtus.pro and qualifying for the Europe and MENA League 2025 Stage 1 Upper Bracket Finals.

G2 Esports headed to today's series as the region's top seed after topping the group stage standings with eight wins and only one defeat. Meanwhile, Virtus.pro qualified for the Upper Bracket Semifinals after 7-1, 7-1 wins against MACKO Esports in the previous round.

Despite yesterday's dominance, the Russians couldn't do anything against G2 Esports as the samurai ran over the Bears with 7-2, 7-4 wins on Bank and Lair. With a SiegeGG rating of 1.39, Jack "Doki" Robertson was the best player of the match, followed by his teammate Zack "Stompn" Lamb, with a SiegeGG rating of 1.36.

All in all, G2 Esports' performance against Virtus.pro was extraordinarily consistent and even, with no player clearly standing out above the rest. The five samurai finished with SiegeGG ratings of 1.10 and above, and with KOSTs of no less than 75 points.

With this victory, G2 Esports have qualified for the Siege X Esports World Cup as they have secured a Top 4 finish in the Europe and MENA League 2025 Stage 1. This also means that G2 Esports are granted to finish the stage with at least 50 SI Points. The team's next rival will be the winner of the match between Team Secret and Team Falcons.

