G2 Esports and Team BDS qualify for BLAST R6 Major Munich

G2 Esports and Team BDS have qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Munich after taking down Gen.G Esports and Wolves Esports, respectively.

G2 Esports were the first to lock a spot to compete in Munich as the samurai knocked out the French-majority roster after a maximum overtime victory on Clubhouse and a 7-4 win on Skyscraper. Meanwhile, Team BDS followed the samurai's footsteps with a 2-0 win over Wolves Esports after only losing three rounds in the whole series.

These results mean the Europe and MENA League 2025 will represented in Munich by Team Secret, Team Falcons, G2 Esports, and Team BDS. The only two spots left will be awarded to the South America League 2025 lineups that win the Lower Bracket Quarterfinal clashes played on October 17.

In terms of SI Points, G2 Esports' win today means the samurai currently own 400 SI Points and, after having also qualified for the EML 2025 Regional Finals, they are on the right track to qualify for the Six Invitational 2026 through the Global Standings. Meanwhile, Team BDS' position on the Global Standings isn't as bright as the European mix currently own 100 SI Points; however, their future is in their hands, as good performances in Munich and in the EML 2025 Regional Finals could be enough to revert the situation.

The winner of the clash between G2 Esports and Team BDS will play against Team Falcons tomorrow in the Europe and MENA League 2025 Stage 2 Lower Bracket Final for a chance to play against Team Secret in the grand final.

For more information about Ubisoft, the BLAST R6 Major Munich, and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.