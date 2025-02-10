G2 Esports and CAG Osaka knocked out of Six Invitational 2025, Oxygen Esports and Unwanted to meet tomorrow for Six Invitational 2025 Finals spot

G2 Esports and CAG Osaka have been knocked out of the Six Invitational 2025 after defeats against Oxygen Esports and Unwanted, respectively.

Match stats: Oxygen Esports 2-0 G2 Esports

G2 Esports has become the first group stage first seed to be eliminated of the competition after a surprising 0-2 defeat against Oxygen Esports. The Europeans had an underwhelming start to the series after a 5-7 defeat on Bank, the samurai's map pick.

After that, both teams were headed to Lair, a map that both rosters had played twice at the Six Invitational 2025 and that neither of them had lost. As expected, the game was thrilling and saw both teams reaching maximum overtime.

However, the Americans would end up winning the map and the series after three of their eight rounds ended in clutches, including two 1v1s by Lucas "DiasLucasBr" Dias and a 1v3 by James "Hat" Hatfield. Curiously enough, the three clutches were while playing on Lair's defense.

Match stats: CAG Osaka 2-1 Unwanted

Meanwhile, the BLAST R6 Major Manchester champions' core Unwanted defeated CAG Osaka in a series that began with two one-sided games; a 7-0 win for Unwanted on Nighthaven Labs and a 7-1 win for CAG Osaka on Consulate. Finally, the Americans closed out the series with a 7-5 win on Lair.

Following these results, we can now say that the Six Invitational 2025 Finals will include at least two American teams in Spacestation Gaming and the winner of the series between Oxygen Esports and Unwanted. The American region will add a third if DarkZero Esports defeat Team Falcons and the winner of the series between FaZe Clan and Virtus.pro.