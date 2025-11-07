G2 Esports' Alem4o: “We are very locked in to win the Major”

For the first time in two years, G2 Esports are headed to a Major with a realistic shot of becoming champions. Following back-to-back fiascos in Manchester and Montreal, the samurai are approaching Munich with a much more improved and consistent side.

It hasn’t been easy for the players to reverse the situation. Since Manchester, the team faced plenty of challenges and struggles. For a year, the team made player moves, reinforced their staff, and completely rebuilded in-game roles and communication. Tough decisions had to be made, and conversations had to take place.

Looking back to where the team was six months ago and comparing them to how the players compete now, we can say all was definitely worth it. Six months into the season, G2 Esports growth across the campaign has been undeniable; the team perfectly balances experience and success with brilliance and hunger. It has created a roster with a huge ceiling as there’s still room to improve.

G2 Esports’ longest-standing players are Karl “Alem4o” Zarth and Jack “Doki” Robertson. Less than a year after joining the samurai, the duo became world champions as they won the Six Invitational 2023. Since then, the team hasn’t been able to replicate such a major success. Still, both players have gone through every change in the last three years and a half; and, obviously, that has created a deep bond.

“We of course have a very good friendship, we have been on the same team for the past three, even four years, I actually have no idea. We always joke about our individual performances in tournaments but we know how each other brings up the level up in the squad, I am very happy to have Doki in the team right now,” Alem4o said at a pre-BLAST R6 Major Munich interview with SiegeGG.

“Our friendship and our experience makes us stronger for a tournament, we have more experience than the other boys and I think that’s very helpful for the team. I don’t see myself without Doki in G2 and I think this squad is very ready to win any tournament that comes upon us,” he added.

Although Alem4o and Doki’s experience and guidance is a keystone in G2 Esports’ current Rainbow Six Siege lineup, a kid from Dallas, Texas, has completely stolen the show. The 18-year-old Zach “Stompn” Lamb has been one of the best players this season, as the rookie currently averages a SiegeGG rating of 1.15 in his last 48 maps played.

Since the American landed in Scotland to share a roof with his now teammate Doki, G2 Esports’ results have outstandingly improved. It’s not uncommon to see teams performing highly better than expected right after making a roster move; the term for when that happens is honeymoon phase.

In short terms, the honeymoon phase often lasts for a few months and it ends when the team’s post-roster change hype dies due to new issues and challenges caused by many reasons, including lack of adaptation skills. After all, teams end up learning how to play against the newer version of the team and when things go south it’s really the time when you can see the true strength of a lineup. “It definitely isn’t a honeymoon phase,” the Brazilian said.

In Stage 1, we saw a very dominant G2 Esports as the team won the split after only losing one game; a maximum overtime defeat against Team BDS in the group phase. A few weeks later, the samurai finished in second place of the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025 after a 0-3 defeat against Team Secret.

“The biggest change we made from Stage 1 to Stage 2 was increasing our map pool, maybe if we didn’t try to play Club or Border we would have won Top 1 again in Stage 2, but that’s why we did it. We focused on the map pool, because that was the main reason why we lost to Team Secret in the (Siege X EWC 2025) grand final,” the Brazilian revealed.

Going by Alem4o’s words, one of G2 Esports’ toughest challenges after solving their communication issues has been improving their map pool. In Stage 1, the samurai didn’t play Border and Clubhouse a single time. However, in Stage 2, the team played them two times each.

“We increased our map pool, now we look very strong for BO3 and BO5s,” the Brazilian added. “In the playoffs, I don’t think we prepared at all against Falcons, for the playoffs match after the Gen.G game, when we qualified, I think that was one reason why we lost to them, it was an easy game in my opinion and we just threw it away.”

“So, yeah, I don’t think it was a honeymoon phase, I think we are very locked in to win the Major,” the Six Invitational 2023 champion added.

As if fate had wanted it, G2 Esports’ first test in Munich will be against M80 – Stompn’s first esports home, where he played for the team’s academy lineup. “M80 made a very, very big mistake by not choosing Stompn,” the Brazilian said.

“He’s like, honestly, the best player I’ve ever played with. I’ve won tournaments with KDS, with Levy, with Benja, and even Doki… Loira as well. I honestly think right now Stompn and Loira are the two best players in the world, but Stompn, I don’t think I’ve ever played with a guy who plays Siege like him. You can just see it, when he plays a clutch situation, he just plays the game completely differently than everyone else. So, I definitely think M80 made a big mistake by not choosing him for the roster.”

G2 Esports’ clash against M80 will also be a special one for another reason: it will be the team’s first game versus their former player and coach Fabian “Fabian” Hällsten. The Swede coached the samurai when they won the Six Invitational 2023, so fans would think Alem4o would only have positive words for him. Well, think again.

“All I can say is that we’re definitely better prepared than them for the match,” the Brazilian said. “I am sure Fabian didn’t do any work that M80 is going to use against us, probably was all on Hotancold’s shoulders, it’s very important for me to beat them and show the fraud that Fabian really is,” the Brazilian concluded humoristically.

