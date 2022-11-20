FURY and Mirage celebrate debut Major with new, special-edition jerseys

Image: MirageSportE

The Six Jönköping Major, happening from Nov. 21 to 27, will feature two new organizations making their debut at this level of play; Mirage from North America and FURY from APAC South.

Both organizations have unveiled new jerseys for the tournament, with FURY’s currently available to pre-order. Mirage’s range will be available on Monday.

Starting with Mirage, their 2023 black-and-white jerseys will be available for the first time on Monday and will be worn by the players at the Major.

The design is a major change from their current jersey, which they’ve used for the last two seasons in primarily a dark blue colour.

Mirage’s first game with this new look is against Wolves Esports, followed by Dire Wolves later in the day.

Read more: Who are… Mirage? Often-mocked, the NAL mainstays are finally on their “redemption tour”

Group C’s FURY, meanwhile, have unveiled a Jönköping-specific jersey which is already on sale:

This jersey will debut against w7m esports on Monday, before they play Team BDS later that day.

This is nothing new for the organization, as they previously released an exclusive jersey for their PUBG Global Championship appearance in 2021.

Read more: Who are… FURY? New team at the Major features familiar ex-Elevate faces returning to Sweden