Brazil League 2024 Stage 2 Day 7 Roundup: FURIA Esports get narrow victory over Black Dragons, E1 Sports upset FaZe Clan

Here's a brief roundup of today's matches in the Brazil League 2024 Stage 2, including information on E1 Sports' victory over FaZe Clan, FURIA Esports' thrilling win against Black Dragons, and more!

FURIA Esports 8-7 Black Dragons

FURIA Esports won the first game of the day in the Brazil League as they defeated Black Dragons in maximum overtime.

Although the majority of fans expected a one-sided victory for the Black Panthers, the smallest of margins ended up making the difference as the world champions clutched two of their eight rounds.

A slow start to the game saw FURIA Esports being two rounds down after the conclusion of their defensive half on Chalet. After that, FURIA Esports managed to put themselves ahead on the scoreboard thanks to Gustavo "HerdsZ" Herdina's 1v1 clutch in round nine.

However, Gabriel "AsK" Santos' 3K and 4K in rounds ten and twelve, respectively, saw Black Dragons forcing the overtime. Eventually, FURIA Esports won the game after a 1v1 clutch by João "Jv92" Vitor.

With a SiegeGG rating of 1.53, Jv92 was the best player of the match, closely followed by his teammate HerdsZ, who finished the game with a SiegeGG rating of 1.30. Meanwhile, AsK and Victor "Hornetao" Lopes were Black Dragons' best players with SiegeGG ratings of 1.33 and 1.20, respectively.

Team Liquid 7-1 MIBR

The second match of the day was the opposite of the first as Team Liquid ran over MIBR in a game that ended in a 7-1 victory for the Blue Cavalry.

After a Luccas "Paluh" Molina 1v2 clutch in the first round of the match and an André "NESKWGA" Oliveira 2K in the second, Team Liquid quickly created an early two-round lead. The Blue Cavalry's run was interrupted by the former FaZe Clan player José "bullet1" Vitor's 1v1 clutch on round three.

However, what was the start of a potential comeback ended in nothing as Team Liquid's players didn't hesitate and defeated their opponents in every of the upcoming five rounds.

Every player from Team Liquid except for Pablo "resetz" Oliveira finished with positive ratings and only two of them finished with perfect KOSTs — these being Lorenzo "Lagonis" Volpi and Paluh. More precisely, Paluh was the best player of the match with a SiegeGG rating of 1.81.

E1 Sports 7-2 FaZe Clan

E1 Sports upset the Six Invitational 2024 grand finalists FaZe Clan with a 7-2 victory on Lair.

The game included three E1 Sports clutches, all of them in the first four rounds of the clash. Thanks to these, the blue roster won the five first rounds, securing a four-round lead by the end of their defensive half as FaZe Clan won the team's final attack of the match.

Although FaZe Clan had a great start to their defensive half, E1 Sports closed out the game with two successful attacks.

With a SiegeGG rating of 1.47 and two of E1 Sports' clutches, Vinícius "live" Santos was the best player of the match. He was closely followed by Willian "Stk" Gonçalves' 1.46, who got the other clutch of the game.

Meanwhile, FaZe Clan's best player was Jaime "Cyber" Ramos with a SiegeGG rating of 1.14. It's also worth mentioning Eduardo "KDS" Chiste's 1.08 as he was the only FaZe Clan player alongside Cyber to finish the match with a positive rating.

w7m esports 7-5 Fluxo

The Bulls have claimed their third win in a row after defeating Fluxo on Chalet. With this result, w7m esports have climbed to third place as they are four points away from E1 Sports and Team Liquid, who currently sit in first and second place, respectively.

The match began with two back-to-back clutches, with Júlio "L0BIN" Gabriel's 1v3 being neutralized by Leonardo "Astro" Luis' 1v1 in the second round of the game. Eventually, the Bulls headed to the second half of the clash with a 4-2 lead thanks to a Gabriel "volpz" Fernandes 1v1 clutch in round five.

In round nine, the former Team Liquid stole the show again with a 1v1 clutch to complete a 4K while playing Lion. This saw the Bulls securing three match points while attacking on Chalet.

As the saying goes, third time's the charm. After failing to close out the game in their first two attempts, w7m esports secured the three points in round twelve after a volpz 3K.

Without a doubt, the best player of the match was the former Team Liquid player, who finished the match with a SiegeGG rating of 2.09, a K-D of 20-5 (+15), an entry balance of 3-0 (+3), and two clutches. The second-highest-rated player in w7m esports was L0BIN with a SiegeGG rating of 1.12.

Meanwhile, Fluxo's best players were Vitor "Hashasky" Kubota and Enzo "Rappz" Aziz, who finished the game with SiegeGG ratings of 1.28 and 1.22, respectively. It's also worth mentioning Vitor "Mitrix" Hugo's underwhelming performance, as the Brazilian finished the game with a SiegeGG rating of 0.60 and a K-D of 1-8 (-7).

Ninjas in Pyjamas 7-1 Keyd Stars

The final match of the day saw Ninjas in Pyjamas defeating Keyd Stars in a one-sided clash on Bank.

After winning the first three rounds of the game, Keyd Stars managed to interrupt the ninjas' run. However, the purple roster couldn't add any other round to their tally as the shinobis ended up closing the match four rounds later.

With a SiegeGG rating of 2.11, Gabriel "Hatez" Kobuszewski was the best player of the match as he finished the game with a K-D of 14-2 (+12). It's also worth mentioning Gustavo "Psycho" Rigal and Diogo "Fntzy" Lima's performances, as they got SiegeGG ratings of 1.62 and 1.42, respectively. Additionally, the former FURIA Esports player finished the match with an entry balance of 5-1 (+4).

Meanwhile, Keyd Stars' only player with a positive rating was Vinicius "Stemp" Stempnhak, who finished the game with a SiegeGG rating of 1.16. The rest of the players in the purple roster finished with SiegeGG ratings of 0.51 or below.