FURIA Esports and Team Liquid qualify for Siege's Esports World Cup

Banner Image: Ubisoft / João F. @itsmeERROR

FURIA Esports and Team Liquid have qualified for Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege's Esports World Cup after defeating Fluxo and Black Dragons, respectively. They joined FaZe Clan and w7m esports as Brazil's representatives in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as they had previously qualified through the upper bracket.

The Blue Cavalry was the first team to qualify for the Esports World Cup after the roster's 2-0 victory against Black Dragons, where the former Team Liquid player Gabriel "AsK" Santos used a glitched Fenrir mine on Clubhouse that set social media on fire. Despite the controversy, the blue roster won the first map of the series (7-3) and eventually obtained Brazil's third ticket to Riyadh following a 7-4 win on Consulate.

Later on, FURIA Esports claimed Brazil's last spot in Riyadh's Esports World Cup after a one-sided victory against Fluxo. Led by João "Jv92" Vitor, the current world champions defeated their opponents by 7-4 and 7-0 scores on Border and Nighthaven Labs.

Therefore, FaZe Clan, w7m esports, Team Liquid, and FURIA Esports will represent Brazil in Tom Clancy's Esports World Cup. They are joined by Team Bliss (Oceania) and PSG Talon (South Korea). Eventually, teams from Europe, North America, Asia, Japan, LATAM, and MENA will complete the list. The tournament, set to be played in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will be played from July 31 to August 4.