Fnatic teases a potential move to Siege's Europe League

Earlier today, Fnatic teased a potential move to Rainbow Six Siege's European League. The orange organization is one of the biggest esports brands in the world so seeing the team moving to Europe would only be good news for the scene.

What happened to Fnatic in Rainbow Six Siege?

Following Mindfreak's successful run at the Six Invitational 2018, Fnatic picked up the Australian roster. Instantly, the orange organization became a powerhouse in the APAC region, reaching multiple PL Finals, Six Majors, and Six Invitationals.

Fnatic's best result at an international Rainbow Six Siege competition was a Top 6 finish at the Six Invitational 2020 after beating organizations including G2 Esports and FaZe Clan.

After the roster's performance at the Six Invitational 2020, Fnatic announced the decision of moving their operations from Australia to Japan. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic stopped the brand's plans as they had to compete in the APAC North from the distance.

Eventually, Fnatic ended up competing with a brand new roster mainly built by Japanese players, with Etienne "Mag" Rousseau leading the project. However, despite the team's best efforts, the organization decided to leave the scene due to the lack of results.

What would a potential move from Fnatic to Europe mean for the scene?

Fnatic moving to Europe's top-flight division would create the possibility for the orange roster to face off against G2 Esports in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege.

For those unaware, both organizations have built one of the most popular rivalships in the esports scene, especially in League of Legends and CS:GO. Having them constantly playing in Rainbow Six Siege could boost the viewing numbers, especially in Europe, as Fnatic's fanbase is one of the biggest in the world.

In Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, Fnatic and G2 Esports have only clashed twice: at the PL Season 8 Finals and at the Six Invitational 2020. While the Europeans won the first duel (6-0, 6-0), the Australians redeemed themselves with a 2-1 victory in Feb. 2020.