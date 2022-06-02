Fnatic signs Siru amidst Mag's pending relocation to Japan

Fnatic has announced the signing of Miyamoto "Siru" Masashi, who will join the team as Tsukasa "Merieux" Asano's replacement. The former Nora-Rengo and GUTS Gaming player was benched just two weeks ago.

The announcement comes just two days before the team's first Japan League 2022 Season 1 Playoff match against Donuts USG.

Since Fnatic's move to Japan with the signing of the former GUTS Gaming roster, the brand has been working on Etienne "Mag" Rousseau's relocation to Japan.

Merieux's departure fueled speculation that Fnatic might have had sorted out the Australian's situation, but Mag spoke with SiegeGG over text to reveal that Siru will play in his stead for at least a while.

"[Siru] will also be playing APAC North until I am able to relocate. But I will also have to assess whether I go straight into the team mid season or not," said Mag.

"The team with Siru has already been playing for over a month now and building habits, synergies and really starting to get on the same page. So whether or not I join mid-season or not will actually depend on a lot more than just me being in Japan."