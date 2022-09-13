Fnatic signs Ramu and Tyopi to complete Stage 3 roster

Fnatic have signed former FAV gaming player Ryuki "Ramu" Matsuoka and NORTHEPTION player "Tyopi". This comes after they benched Hikaru "Li9ht" Osawa, Naoki "Yura" Takamoto, and Masashi "Siru" Miyamoto all at once last week.

FAV had announced their decision to transfer Ramu to another team, with the player stating that his exit from the team was "amicable".

Ramu had formerly been part of the famed Nora-Rengo squad that had made a searing semi-finals run at the Six Invitational 2019, where it had lost 1-2 to Team Empire. However, the player had only spent a little over nine months with the Japanese titans and left midway through Season 10 of the ESL Pro League.

Ramu failed to hit his Nora-Rengo heights with FAV gaming, nor could he replicate his performance from his 2021 Japan League run with Sengoku Gaming for which he was signed.

While he was the second-best FAV player by SiegeGG Rating in Stage 2 of the 2022 season, he was sixth-worst overall in the entire APAC North Division. This followed a similarly poor Stage 1 performance from him and his FAV teammates.

Tyopi joins Fnatic after having recently beaten them 2-0 in the Japan League Season 2 Playoffs in the quarter-final, where Northeption went all the way to the grand-final. Northeption had made it to the Playoffs via the Japan Open, compared to Fnatic's table-topping Japan League Regular Season run.

There, Tyopi had a 1.06 SiegeGG Rating with a +16 (93-77) K-D primarily on Finka and Smoke and had an impressive five clutches across 12 maps played.

Catch the new Fnatic roster soon with the start of Stage 3, now with Etienne "Mag" Rousseau in the playing roster and in Japan.