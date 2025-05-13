Fnatic and Spacestation knocked out of RE:L0:AD

Fnatic and Spacestation Gaming have been knocked out of RE:L0:AD after defeats against FaZe Clan and Wildcard, respectively. Curiously enough, both matches ended in 7-3 scores on Nighthaven Labs.

Earlier today, Team Liquid and SCARZ joined PSG Talon as the first three teams to be eliminated of RE:L0:AD. Now, with the additions of Fnatic and Spacestation Gaming, this means that five teams have already been knocked out of the competition — with the remaining three coming from tomorrow's matches.

Out of the two teams eliminated later today, the Europeans were the first ones to fall after the Six Invitational 2025 champions went almost flawless on defense. Despite keeping up with the Brazilians' pace in the first half, the Europeans had major struggles to close their attacks. Eventually, FaZe Clan took advantage of Fnatic's sloppiness.

Meanwhile, Spacestation's tournament came to an end after a surprising defeat against Wildcard. After Liam "Ashn" Paz kept Spacestation alive after winning the 1v1 Duel against Park "Mephi" Ju-wan, the astronauts couldn't stop Wildcard as the Americans' initial 5-1 half was too much to turn around.

With five teams having already qualified for the RE:L0:AD Playoffs, only three teams can join them tomorrow. The other seven teams will be eliminated automatically.

