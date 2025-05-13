Team Liquid and SCARZ knocked out of RE:L0:AD

Team Liquid and SCARZ have been eliminated from RE:L0:AD after their defeats against CAG Osaka and Elevate, respectively. They have joined PSG Talon, who got knocked out of the competition yesterday after Jeong "Rider" Hyun-seok couldn't beat Ion "ion" Osawa in the competition's first 1v1 Duel.

Before the match had started, the Blue Cavalry were the favorites to take down the Cyclops as they headed to the clash after having beaten their archenemies FaZe Clan for the first time in over two years. As both Team Liquid and CAG Osaka had played their Extended Mag Cards, it was a do-or-die match as the loser would be sent back home.

The match was extremely tight from start to finish, as no team could manage to build a two-round lead. However, after round nine, the Japanese unexpectedly took control of the match and, as they won three consecutive rounds for the first time, ended up claiming a 7-5 win. With 19 bullets under their power, the Cyclops likely became the first team to lock a playoff spot.

Unfortunately for the Japanese region, it was a bittersweet victory for the Asian fans as Elevate's Brazilian lineup took down SCARZ after an 8-6 win on Border. This result meant that the Japanese would be sent home, while the Brazilians temporarily climbed up to the competition's Top 2 with 17 bullets.

Today, at least one more team will be eliminated, as the loser of the match between Fnatic and FaZe Clan will be sent home. However, there's no maximum of teams that can be knocked out today, so more teams could be added to the list.

