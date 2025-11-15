FaZe Clan vs. Team Falcons Preview: SI 2025 final rematch to decide Munich's first grand finalist

Team Falcons and FaZe Clan will clash tomorrow in the BLAST R6 Major Munich Upper Bracket Final in a crucial series where the winner will book their spot to take part in the competition’s grand final.

Both teams head to the match after having clinched Six Invitational 2026 spots through the Global Standings. Therefore, at this point, both teams are playing for the championship and to improve their seeding for next year’s Six Invitational.

Here’s what you need to know about tomorrow’s game, including a look at the teams’ stats, players to follow closely, and storylines:

Player stats

While all of the eyes at the start of the tournament were set on players like Stéphane “Shaiiko” Lebleu, Théo “LikEfac” Mariano, or the Six Invitational 2025 MVP Thiago “Handy” Ferreira, three names have outshined the usual main actors.

Undoubtedly, Munich’s best player so far has been Fatih “Solotov” Türker. The Turkish player has been given a way more important role in the team’s entry duties and he has been fulfilling the role splendidly.

His teammate Loïc “BriD” Chongthep has also been outstanding in support duties. He has got us used to big contributions as a support operator, stealing the show every now and then with fascinating plays and clutches, but he has been extremely sharp in Munich so far.

Regarding the Brazilians, Eduardo “KDS” Chiste has been the team’s best player after his contributions in the playoffs. His individual talent carried the team to two crucial wins against Wilcard and M80, keeping the team alive in the competition’s Upper Bracket.

Players to follow closely

Team Falcons' Solotov is the most differential player in the Europeans' lineup and, therefore, he's the most valuable player in the Falcons' squad. He's the best entry in the competition, has got the best K-D and KPR, as well as the second-highest KOST. In short, he heads to tomorrow's match in great shape.

Still, if he were to underperform in front of the Munich crowd, Team Falcons still have Shaiiko, LikEfac, and even Josh "Yuzus" Pritchard to lead the team in terms of individualities. When the four men are gone, BriD is one of the trickiest players to play against in clutch positions.

Meanwhile, FaZe Clan's highly-experienced roster has got plenty of talent too. However, KDS and Handy are probably the most in-form players at the moment in the Brazilian lineup, with Lucas "soulz1" Schinke and Jaime "Cyb3r" Ramos leaving stellar performances every now and then. Both players will be decided to get their revenge as the last time they played in Germany they fell one round short of winning the Six Berlin Major.

Storylines

When looking at this match, viewers will rapidly think about the Six Invitational 2025 grand final. However, months before that, both sides faced off in a BO3 series at the Esports World Cup 2024.

While their clash in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, ended in a 2-1 victory for the Europeans, the Brazilians imposed themselves at the Six Invitational 2025 grand final. Technically, this means that, when both sides face off, the victorious side ends up winning it all.

Surprisingly enough, both teams have only met twice before tomorrow's game as their head-to-head record only includes their do-or-die series in Riyadh and Boston.

It's also worth noting that Team Falcons have only won three of their last seven matches against Brazilian teams, with the wins coming against w7m esports twice and Dplus. The four defeats were against FaZe Clan, LOUD, w7m esports, and RazaH Company.

For more information about Ubisoft, Rainbow Six Siege X, and the BLAST R6 Major Munich, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage.