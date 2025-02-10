FaZe Clan take down Team Liquid and will play against Virtus.pro in do-or-die Lower Bracket clash

FaZe Clan have taken down Team Liquid after a 2-1 victory in the Lower Bracket Round 1. Following this result, the Brazilians have locked a spot in the next round, where they will play against Virtus.pro.

Match stats: FaZe Clan 2-1 Team Liquid

Despite the final score of the match, the series wasn't really close at all as FaZe Clan looked like the dominant side for most of the game. In fact, the Brazilians' dominance was first seen on Nighthaven Labs, Team Liquid's pick, as the Six Invitational 2024 grand finalists secured a comfortable 7-2 win.

The Blue Cavalry would level the series on Kafe, FaZe Clan's pick. Surprisingly enough, the map included back-to-back aces by Jaime "Cyber" Ramos and Gabriel "Maia" Maia. With Team Liquid securing a 7-5 win against FaZe Clan, the series was decided on Consulate.

Once again, FaZe Clan got full control of the series as they would build a 5-1 lead in a first half that included clutches by Eduardo "KDS" Chiste and Lucas "soulz1" Schinke. Finally, the Brazilians closed out the map with a 7-1 win.

FaZe Clan's next game will be against Virtus.pro in what will be a rematch of the Six Invitational 2024 Upper Bracket Finals. Back then, the red and black roster defeated the Russians after a comfortable 2-0 win.

It's worth mentioning that Virtus.pro's record against South American teams is extremely poor, with just three wins in 12 matches played against Brazilian teams since the start of the 2023 season. To make it worse, the record includes three defeats against FaZe Clan.