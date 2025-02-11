FaZe Clan qualify for Six Invitational 2025 Finals after taking down Team Falcons

FaZe Clan have qualified for the Six Invitational 2025 Finals after taking down Team Falcons with 8-6 and 7-4wins on Lair and Nighthaven Labs, respectively.

Match stats: FaZe Clan 2-0 Team Falcons

The first two maps of the series were extremely close despite FaZe Clan being ahead on the scoreboard for most of the time. Combining both maps, Team Falcons survived to seven map points as FaZe Clan struggled to close the games. While they did so on Lair, Team Falcons thrillingly took down FaZe Clan on Clubhouse.

Finally, Nighthaven Labs followed a similar script with a different ending. After the Brazilians won five of their six defenses, Team Falcons seemed to get back on track with two back-to-back rounds. However, Eduardo "KDS" Chiste's clutch on round nine saw FaZe Clan reaching match point. Although Team Falcons survived the first one, the Brazilians managed to close out the series in their fifth attack of the map.

With this result, FaZe Clan have secured a spot among the best six teams in the competition and will play against Spacestation Gaming on February 14 for a spot in the Six Invitational 2025 Lower Bracket Semifinals. Meanwhile, Team Falcons' defeat means they have been knocked out of the competition; however, it's worth mentioning that this is the first time a MENA League roster places in the Top 8 of a Six Invitational.

