FaZe Clan qualify for BLAST R6 Major Munich

FaZe Clan have qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Munich after taking down Ninjas in Pyjamas in the South America League 2025 Stage 2 Playoffs.

The Six Invitational 2025 champions had to put blood, sweat, and tears to beat the shinobi as both Bank and Consulate went to maximum overtime. The best players of the series were Eduardo "KDS" Chiste and Victor "VITAKING" Augusto, both with SiegeGG ratings of 1.16.

With this result, FaZe Clan have qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Munich. Furthermore, the Brazilians now have 250 SI Points, and are likely to earn more in the upcoming weeks from both their region and from Munich.

Regionally, FaZe Clan's victory today against Ninjas in Pyjamas also means that the last two Six Invitational winners will face off for the second stage in a row to qualify for the grand finals of the South America League. While FURIA are likely to be seen as favorites, FaZe Clan won their last clash as they met a few days ago at the Copa Sul-Americana 2025.

For more information about Ubisoft, the BLAST R6 Major Munich, and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.