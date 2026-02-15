FaZe Clan have won the Six Invitational 2026 after two infinite overtime maps

FaZe Clan have become the first team to win the Six Invitational in back-to-back editions after winning the Six Invitational 2026. The Brazilians lifted the hammer after a 3-1 victory against Team Secret.

FaZe Clan began the series with consecutive one-sided victories on Consulate and Bank. However, Team Secret managed to win the third map after a 12-10 victory on Fortress. The result went down the history books as the map with the most rounds played, tied with the 12-10 on Coastline at the Six Invitational 2019 grand final between Team Empire and G2 Esports.

Team Secret was on the run to win on Border as they were the first ones to reach the sixth round victory. Unfortunately for them, the players couldn't get the job done as FaZe Clan ended up securing a 10-8 victory.

FaZe Clan's roster has now made history as they are the only squad to win back-to-back hammers. This feat makes them become one of the best teams in Rainbow Six Siege's esports history.