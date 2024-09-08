Brazil League 2024 Stage 2 Day 2 Roundup: FaZe Clan back to winning ways, results spread uncertainty at the top of the standings

Following the conclusion of the second day of action in the Brazil League 2024 Stage 2, we have put together everything you need to know about today's results.

E1 Sports 7-2 Keyd Stars

E1 Sports secured a second regulation victory as the blue roster defeated Keyd Stars on Skyscraper. By the end of the day, the result would see the squad topping the standings ahead of the second week of action.

Keyd Stars started the match on the right track as the purple squad won two of the team's first defenses. Unfortunately for them, E1 Sports' reaction was unstoppable as they won the following six rounds — including two 1v2 clutches by Henrique "Flastry" Pennacchia and Willian "Stk" Gonçalves.

Curiously enough, Flastry was the best player in the match after scoring a SiegeGG rating of 1.42. As of now, the rookie is the second-highest-rated player in the league with a SiegeGG rating of 1.40.

It's also worth mentioning Thiago "LENDA" Torres' efforts for Keyd Stars, as the Brazilian was the team's highest-rated player with a SiegeGG rating of 1.19 and a KOST of 89. Ahead of the second week of action, the former FURIA Esports player averages the highest rating in the league with a SiegeGG rating of 1.46.

w7m esports 7-5 FURIA Esports

Tonight, the Black Panthers faced off against their former home on Nighthaven Labs, the last map they played on for the Bulls. Just like then, the winning side was the same — but with a completely different roster.

The Bulls completed a great first half as they secured three of their six attacks. Although João "Jv92" Vitor's 1v2 clutch in FURIA's first offensive half of the game restored the panthers' lead, the new bulls completed the comeback after two 1v1 clutches by Denis "Dodez" Navas and João "Dotz" Miranda.

It was precisely the latter who was the best player of the match with a SiegeGG rating of 1.26 and a KOST of 83. Meanwhile, Jv92 was FURIA's best player (1.30) closely followed by Diego "Kheyze" Zanello (1.20).

In only two days, w7m esports have defeated both FaZe Clan and FURIA Esports, whose players competed at the Six Invitational 2024 grand final, to climb up to third place.

Ninjas in Pyjamas 7-2 MIBR

Ninjas in Pyjamas ran over MIBR on Consulate in what was Diogo "Fntzy" Lima's first top-flight match against his former teammates.

Although Ninjas in Pyjamas had a sweet start to the game with four back-to-back successful defenses, Fntzy went quiet during the first three rounds of the match as he went 0-3 — instead, it had been Gustavo "Psycho" Rigal who was leading the ninjas with six kills to his name.

While MIBR tried to react to Ninjas in Pyjamas' dominance, the team couldn't do much to stop the shinobis as they ended up securing the three points. With a SiegeGG rating of 1.64, Gabriel "pino" Fernandes was the best player of the match.

It's worth mentioning that despite only winning two rounds, MIBR managed to secure five of the nine entry kills of the match. Against Team Liquid, Ninjas in Pyjamas also struggled in this aspect as they could only get five of the fourteen entry kills of the game.

Team Liquid 7-4 Black Dragons

The match between Team Liquid and Black Dragons included multiple players who have represented both organizations at different times of their careers. In Team Liquid, Lorenzo "Lagonis" Volpi, André "NESKGWA" Oliveira, and Pablo "resetz" Oliveira played for Black Dragons. Meanwhile, Gabriel "AsK" Santos competed for a whole year with Team Liquid.

The Blue Cavalry started the match on the right foot as they won four of their five initial defenses on Bank, a map that tends to favor the attacking side. However, Gustavo "Guto" Vieira's clutch on round six saw Black Dragons reducing Team Liquid's lead right before swapping sides.

Despite Guto's play, Team Liquid's domination couldn't be stopped, and ended up securing four match points. Although Black Dragons saved two, the Blue Cavalry closed out the game in the eleventh round of the match.

The former Black Dragons' player Lorenzo "Lagonis" Volpi was the best player of the game with a SiegeGG rating of 1.41, closely followed by Luccas "Paluh" Molina's 1.27.

FaZe Clan 8-7 Fluxo

The final match of the day saw Leonardo "Astro" Luis facing off against FaZe Clan, the organization that saw him shine internationally. Following the team's winless first stage in the Brazil League 2024, Fluxo's players are desperate to win a game in the region's top flight. Unfortunately for them, although it looked like it at some points of the game, today wasn't going to be the day.

Although FaZe Clan won the first round of the match after Thiago "Handy" Ferreira's 4K with Blitz, Fluxo quickly overtook the Brazilians on the scoreboard after winning the next two defenses. It was then, in round four, when Enzo "Rappz" Aziz stole the show after completing a 1v4 clutch while playing Smoke on Cash and CCTV. Two rounds later, the former MIBR player clutched a 1v1 situation to send Fluxo to the attacking side with a 4-2 lead.

Eventually, Fluxo's position in the game got even better as the Brazilians reached match point after winning their first two attacks. Therefore, Fluxo only had to win one of their next four rounds to secure the team's first Brazil League win of the season.

Unfortunately, as we mentioned earlier, it didn't happen. Against all of the odds, FaZe Clan forced overtime after four back-to-back successful defenses and won the match despite starting the extra three rounds on the attack.

Logically, the best player of the match was Rappz with a SiegeGG rating of 1.36. Meanwhile, FaZe Clan's best player was the roster's IGL Victor "VITAKING" Santos with a SiegeGG rating of 1.16.