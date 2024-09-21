Brazil League 2024 Stage 2 Day 5 Roundup: FaZe Clan back into top three, FURIA fall out of playoff zone

Here's everything you need to know about the fifth playday of the Brazil League 2024 Stage 2:

Keyd Stars 7-5 MIBR

Keyd Stars kicked off the action in Brazil this weekend with a regulation victory against MIBR on Chalet.

After a rock-solid start on defense where MIBR won the game's first five rounds, Keyd Stars interrupted their opponents' streak with what was the team's first and only successful attacking round. Eventually, that proved to be enough as Keyd Stars' flawless defensive half saw the purple roster clinching an important regulation win.

Three of Keyd Stars' players clearly led the player standings as Luiz "Miracle" Abrantes, Vinicius "Stemp" Stempnhak, and Thiago "LENDA" Torres finished with SiegeGG ratings of 1.40, 1.39, and 1.23, respectively. Meanwhile, the rest of the players finished the game with negative ratings.

Team Liquid 7-3 FURIA Esports

Team Liquid defeated FURIA Esports in a result that could have looked even more one-sided, as two of the world champions' three won rounds were 1v2 clutches.

Following the Blue Cavalry's first successful attack, the Black Panthers temporarily put themselves ahead on the scoreboard after the clutches from João "Jv92" Vitor and Felipe "FelipoX" Lucia. Although Team Liquid tied the score, another successful defense by FURIA saw the world champions restoring the lead. Right before the first half's conclusion, the blue roster equalized the score.

Unfortunately for the world champions, the roster couldn't keep Team Liquid's pace after swapping sides. The Blue Cavalry comfortably won the remaining four rounds and claimed a well-deserved regulation victory.

With a SiegeGG rating of 1.62, Luccas "Paluh" Molina was the best player of the match. He was closely followed by his teammates Pablo "resetz" Oliveira and Lorenzo "Lagonis" Volpi, who scored SiegeGG ratings of 1.38 and 1.28, respectively.

E1 Sports 7-5 Fluxo

E1 Sports claimed the team's fifth victory of the stage after defeating Fluxo, who have still to win a match in the Brazil League 2024.

Fluxo had a great start to the clash after finishing the first half of the game with a 4-2 lead following Leonardo "Astro" Luis' 1v1 in the team's final defensive round. Shortly after, the team added another round as they won their first attacking round of the game.

However, despite being so close to clinching their first win, E1 Sports won the next five rounds to complete an epic comeback that helped them to temporarily keep the first seed of the league.

The rookie Henrique "Flastry" Pennacchia was the best player of the match with a SiegeGG rating of 1.40. He was followed by his teammate Vinícius "live" Santos.

FaZe Clan 7-5 Ninjas in Pyjamas

The Six Invitational 2024 grand finalists defeated Ninjas in Pyjamas on Clubhouse after coming from 2-4 behind.

After a sloppy start that saw FaZe Clan securing two of their first three attacks, the ninjas managed to take a two-round lead before swapping sides. It was up to them to make the most out of it on Clubhouse, which is known for being a defensive map.

Unfortunately for the shinobis, FaZe Clan caught up quickly. The red roster got three back-to-back rounds that saw them taking the lead. Although Ninjas in Pyjamas secured a fifth round to level the score, FaZe Clan ended up winning mainly thanks to a 1v1 clutch by the team's IGL Victor "VITAKING" Santos.

Despite the final score, the best player of the match was the Ninjas in Pyjamas' player Gabriel "Hatez" Kobuszewski with a SiegeGG rating of 1.27, a K-D of 13-9 (+4), and an entry balance of 3-0 (+3). Meanwhile, Thiago "Handyy" Ferreira was FaZe Clan's best player of the game with a SiegeGG rating of 1.13.

w7m esports 7-3 Black Dragons

Finally, the fifth day of action in the Brazil League 2024 Stage 2 ended with a one-sided w7m esports victory against Black Dragons.

A weak defensive half from Black Dragons saw the roster securing two of their six defenses. On a map like Nighthaven Labs, that makes a huge difference between winning and losing the game — and this was no exception.

After swapping sides, the Esports World Cup grand finalists took control of the game and reached match point in round eight. Although a João "Nuxxga" Weiss clutch saw Black Dragons surviving to the first match point, w7m esports closed out the game the following round.

The Bulls' charge was led by Denis "Dodez" Navas, Gabriel "volpz" Fernandes, and Júlio "L0BIN" Gabriel, who finished the game with SiegeGG ratings of 1.73, 1.48, and 1.36. Additionally, Dodez clutched one round while attacking. Combining their performances, the Brazilian trio got a K-D of 35-13 (+22) and an entry balance of 6-0 (+6).