FaZe Clan and Team Falcons qualify for Six Invitational 2026

FaZe Clan and Team Falcons have qualified for the Six Invitational 2026 following today's results. The Brazilians clinched their spot after back-to-back victories over the North American squads of Wildcard and M80. Shortly after, Team Falcons followed FaZe Clan's footsteps as they beat G2 Esports.

So far, only three teams have qualified for the Six Invitational 2026. Yesterday, FURIA became the first team to do so after qualifying for the BLAST R6 Major Munich Playoffs. Regardless of the Black Panthers' result against Team Secret on Friday, the RE:L0:AD champions will be seen in Paris, France, as they will fight for a chance to lift the hammer for a second time.

Throughout the next days of action in Munich, more teams could qualify for the Six Invitational 2026. Teams like G2 Esports, M80, Team Secret, Ninjas in Pyjamas, or Wildcard could secure their presence in Paris, although that will only happen if the right results take place for them.

