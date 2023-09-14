Europe League Week 2 Key Takeaways: ITB gets third win in a row, French domination in Group B

Banner image: Ubisoft / @robincerutti

As the second week of Stage 2 is over in Europe, it's time to have a look at this week's results!

ITB makes it to Europe League Deciders

Into the Breach (ITB) qualified for the Europe League Decider stage after the team's first regulation victory of the season — against KOI by 7-5. Luke "Kendrew" Kendrew was the best player for ITB with a SiegeGG rating of 1.53 and a perfect KOST against the Six Berlin Major champions.

After struggling to get positive results throughout Stage 1 as TT9 Esports, the roster finally sees the light at the end of the tunnel. Although the best they can do is a second place in Group A, securing a spot in the Europe League Deciders is already a huge step forward for the team.

So far, the Six Invitational 2019 champion Juhani "Kantoraketti" Toivonen has been ITB's best player in Stage 2 as he currently averages a SiegeGG rating of 1.16 and holds the best entry balance in the league, a 12-6 (+6).

With ITB having already played all of their four group-stage matches, the European team won't get back to action until Tuesday.

VP back on track after flawless victory

Virtus.pro began Europe League's second week of action with an overtime defeat against ITB on Clubhouse. After being 4-0 ahead, ITB surprisingly completed the comeback by getting an 8-6 win.

One day later, the Russian powerhouse got back on track with a flawless victory against WYLDE. With a SiegeGG rating of 1.77, Danila "dan" Dontsov was the best player in the match. Although the Russians clearly dominated the match, it's worth mentioning that the final two rounds were clutches.

Heading to the final week of action, Virtus.pro currently sits in second place in Group A and are the favorites to take the first seed as they have yet to play against KOI, who have no mathematical chances of making it to the Europe League Deciders.

French domination in Group B as Wolves and BDS lead the standings

France's Rainbow Six Siege rosters, Team BDS and Wolves Esports, secured a spot in the Europe League Deciders after their victories against MNM Gaming and Heroic, respectively.

First, Wolves Esports met Heroic in the team's first match without Jake "Leadr" Fortunato, as Ralph "Anarchic" Coates stepped in. Unfortunately for Heroic, the French-majority team obtained its third regulation victory in a row as they took the win on Bank by 7-2.

Later on, in the last match of the day, Team BDS defeated MNM Gaming by 7-4 on Kafe Dostoyevsky after an incredible performance by Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu, who finished the match with a SiegeGG rating of 1.73 and a KD of 17-6 (+11).

Next Monday, Team BDS and Wolves Esports will meet as the winner of the match will take the first seed of Group B.