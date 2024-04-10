Europe League 2024 Stage 1 Week 4 Roundup: VP knocked out, Team BDS confirmed first seed

Banner Image: Ubisoft / Kiril B. @ItsKirillVision

With the conclusion of this week's matches, we already know four of the six teams that will compete for three of the region's four spots to compete at the BLAST R6 Major Manchester.

Here's everything you need to know about Europe's fourth week of action!

Virtus.pro knocked out

After the team's back-to-back winless weeks, Virtus.pro were confirmed to miss out on the Europe League 2024 Stage 1 Playoffs. With only one match to play, the Russians are confirmed to finish in ninth place after only grabbing five points in seven games.

This result comes six weeks after the Russians finished in third place at the Six Invitational 2024, where they lost against the eventual world champions w7m esports. Therefore, not many expected to see Virtus.pro struggling in their home region.

Virtus.pro's week began with a 5-7 match against the current top-seed in the region Team BDS, a defeat that was followed by an overtime loss against Fnatic.

The Russians' only match left to play in the Europe League 2024 Stage 1 is against WYLDE, who have only collected four points since the start of the season. Although this game may not feel important as both teams aren't playoff contenders anymore, there's a big difference between finishing in eighth or ninth place as only the Top 8 are given SI Points. Therefore, this match could have a huge impact on the Global Standings to qualify for the Six Invitational 2025.

Team BDS secure first seed

Team BDS secured Europe's first seed for the upcoming playoffs after only playing one match this week. The French-majority roster's victory against Virtus.pro on Monday mixed with Team Secret and Wolves Esports' results saw the two-time Gamers8 champions creating a four-point gap between them and the current second seed.

Since the additions of Josh "Yuzus" Pritchard and Fatih "Solotov" Türker, the team's form has been outstanding. The roster's victory at the Malta Cyber Series Finals has been followed by a rock-solid consistency in the Europe League 2024.

As of now, the team's newcomer Yuzus dominates the individual standings as he currently has the best SiegeGG rating (1.29), the best KD (72-37 (+35)), and the best KOST (74).

Fnatic still alive

Fnatic started the week two points away from the league's Top 6. However, the roster's victories against Team Secret and Virtus.pro have seen the British organization climb to fifth place with the third-highest round difference in the tournament.

Leon "LeonGids" Giddens stole the show in the squad's first game of the week with a 2.09 performance against Team Secret, which included a KD of 15-3 (+12) and a perfect KOST. Meanwhile, Tom "Deapek" Pieksma was the hero in Fnatic's match against Virtus.pro as the Dutch player led the individual standings with a rating of 1.35.

The Europeans were desperate for a positive week to have a better chance to qualify for the Europe League 2024 Stage 1 Playoffs. While their only game left in the group stage is against Team BDS, the team only needs to get one round against the French-majority roster to confirm a Top 6 finish.

Inconsistency in G2 Esports

G2 Esports had a horrendous start to the week with a 1-7 defeat against Wolves Esports on Oregon, where the French-majority side went flawless on defense. Fortunately for the Berlin-based organization, the team secured a 7-2 win to restore the roster's hopes of qualifying for the Playoffs.

Unfortunately for G2 Esports, it doesn't look too well for them. With Team BDS, Wolves Esports, Team Secret, and Into the Breach having secured a spot for the upcoming playoffs, the team's chances of finishing among the six best sides are slim.

The squad's inconsistency throughout the first split has put the team between a rock and a hard place as the European powerhouse currently sits in sixth place with no more matches to play. This means the Six Invitational 2023 champions will need ENCE to fall against Into the Breach or Fnatic to lose 0-7 against Team BDS.