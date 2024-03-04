Europe League 2024 kickoff date revealed

Banner Image: Ubisoft / @ItsKirillVision

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege's esports fans are extremely excited following the conclusion of the Six Invitational 2024. After the storylines, the top performances, and Ubisoft's excellent job to hype the fans with the updates coming with Year 9, we can't blame the fans: nobody can't wait any longer for the season to start!

Fortunately for the community, BLAST have released a short video including the starting date for the Europe League.

When is Siege's Europe League 2024 starting?

According to BLAST's most recent announcement, the Europe League 2024 will start on Mar. 18.

The Europe League is Europe's top-flight division, as the best rosters in the old continent face off to grab one of the three of Europe's four spots to compete at the BLAST R6 Major. The first BLAST R6 Major of the 2024 season will be held in Manchester, England, while the second will be played in Montreal, Canada.

Who's competing in Siege's Europe League 2024?

As of now, nine teams have been unveiled to compete in the Europe League 2024. These are the following:

While a tenth team hasn't been announced as of yet, we expect an extra roster to be added to that list soon. Only on Mar. 4, two rosters were unveiled Fnatic and ENCE, as the British organization picked up the former Rogue roster while the Finnish signed the R6 South Breach champions.