EUL Week 4 Key Takeaways: Wolves get fifth consecutive win, Savage showing from Secret in a heroic win

Banner image: Ubisoft / @itsmeERROR

Wolves defeat Rogue to continue unbeaten run

In an odd Clubhouse game where only three defenses were won, all by Wolves, Rogue couldn’t stop the wolves’ hunger and desire to keep their unbeaten run going.

Axel “Shiinka” Freisberg had a solid performance, getting a clutch, a plant, and a positive entry record. Bastien “BiBooAF” Dulac kept his second place in the individual standings, while Wolves Esports have virtually secured qualification to the Berlin Major.

Meanwhile, Rogue couldn’t keep up with the Wolves’ momentum and had Juhani "Kantoraketti" Toivonen go MIA with a 0-10 K-D. Currently in second place with 10 points, they aren’t in trouble, but will want to get back to winning ways as soon as possible considering their upcoming games – Team BDS and Heroic.

Wolves Esports look unstoppable and a perfect stage is still on the cards. Wolves’ next opponents are Team Secret, Outsiders, Natus Vincere, and Team BDS, and that perfect stage is looking very close.

Solotov solos to kill any G2 hope left

MNM Gaming have burned any hope left for G2 to make it to the Berlin Major, as the UKIN side defeated their opposition by 7-4. Fatih “Solotov” Türker is enjoying himself in Europe this stage and got 19 kills in a remarkable showing. He now has the fourth-best Rating in the region, with his teammate Josh “Yuzus” Pritchard leading the standings.

While G2 Esports have slightly improved from their initial performances, the roster is far behind what it aims to achieve. Karl “Alem4o” Zarth struggled throughout the match, while Kevin “Prano” Pranowitz could only find kills for his team on round three, clutching up to give G2 their first round.

Jake “Virtue” Grannan and Jack “Doki” Robertson kept G2’s hopes alive, especially on defense. MNM Gaming got the game under control after switching sides, though, with the match coming to an end after two back-to-back 1v1 clutches from Leon “neLo” Pesic and Luke “Tyrant” Casey.

Natus Vincere upset Team BDS

In the final match of the day, Natus Vincere defeated Team BDS to get their third win of the season.

Playing on Villa, Natus Vincere had a solid start on attack, winning four of the team’s six rounds. Despite Team BDS’s best efforts to mount a comeback, which was not an impossibility, Natus Vincere gave the Frenchmen no chance after winning the final three rounds.

It was another super performance from NAVI Stage 2 debutant, Jamie “Skiddy” Diamond, who seems to have perfectly adapted to Europe’s top-flight. Meanwhile, BDS superstar Stephene “Shaiiko” Lebleu had a weak match, getting just five kills for his team and an entry record of 0-3.

Savage performance from Secret in a heroic victory

In what was arguably the upset of the day, bottom-placed Team Secret faced top-four side Heroic. Having just lost one game against current leaders Wolves, the Charlotte Major participants were favored to defeat Secret.

But instead, Team Secret won the match in maximum overtime after Heroic had to scramble to recover two match points in rounds 11 and 12.

Portuguese rookie Lucas “Savage” Alves and Keenan “Keenan” Dunne led Secret to the team’s first victory since April, concluding a streak of nine consecutive losses in Europe.