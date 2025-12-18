Esports World Cup to be integrated into BLAST R6 2026-27 esports season

Ubisoft confirmed the integration of the Esports World Cup into the BLAST R6 2026-27 esports season. The winner of the upcoming Rainbow Six Siege X Esports World Cup will qualify for the Six Invitational 2027.

Ubisoft's Year 11 esports roadmap reveal has only partially unveiled the plans for the upcoming esports season. The announcement included a first glance at what's to come, with the number of BLAST R6 Majors being increased to two as well as the creation of a Kickoff stage, which will be placed between the Challenger Series 2026 (March) and the first Major of the season (May). More details will be unveiled at the Six Invitational 2026.

However, most of the Rainbow Six Siege X esports community have focused on the Esports World Cup's presence in the esports roadmap. In 2024, teams qualified for the event through open and closed qualifiers. Meanwhile, in 2025, spots for the Esports World Cup were assigned to the best teams in the first stage of the season. In 2026, however, the ties will be even more obvious as the Esports World Cup will reward the champion with a Six Invitational 2027 spot.

It's still yet to be revealed how this decision will impact the Global Standings. The esports roadmap for the upcoming season reveals that the Esports World Cup 2026 will reward one team with a Six Invitational 2027 spot, whereas the BLAST R6 Majors will award SI Points. Therefore, as there won't be Regional Finals next year, we expect the Global Standings to give Six Invitational spots to 15 teams. The other five spots would go to the Esports World Cup and the regional Last Chance Qualifiers.

For more information about Rainbow Six Siege and its esports scene, make sure to check out Siege.GG.