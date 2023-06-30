Esports Director Wei Yue announces departure from Ubisoft

Banner image: Ubisoft

Rainbow Six Siege's Esports Director Wei Yue is parting ways with Ubisoft, confirmed by himself on his personal Twitter profile.

According to Wei Yue's announcement, "the team has a long-term vision and a solidified roadmap of features and updates to support these ambitious goals."

"Everything we previously announced to elevate our competition & viewership is still being worked on," he added.

Most recently, Rainbow Six Siege Esports teamed up with BLAST to organize this year's most important competitions, starting with the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen in May and the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta in November. Next February, the best teams in the world will head to Brazil to compete in the Six Invitational 2024.

It's still unknown who's going to join to replace Wei Yue, and it's likely we don't know much else about Siege's esports future until the Six Invitational 2024.

Wei Yue's departure comes in the middle of the off-season, as the majority of top-flight teams are now just competing in independent competitions. Gamers8 is the best example, as eight of the best teams in the world will compete for a chance to get the most out of the tournament's $2m prize pool.