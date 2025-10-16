Esports Awards finalists announced: Rainbow Six Siege X esports scene widely represented with players, coaches, talent, and more!

Today, October 16, the Esports Awards unveiled their finalists for the different categories hosted. Although neither Ubisoft nor Rainbow Six Siege X were nominated for any awards, the shooter is still represented through multiple players, casters, analysts, and teams that are part of the game's esports scene. You can vote for them here.

Here's a look at all of the Rainbow Six Siege X personalities nominated for the Esports Awards:

FURIA

FURIA's Rainbow Six Siege X lineup is a finalist for Esports Team of the Year. In the last year, the Black Panthers finished in third place at the Six Invitational 2025 and the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025, as well as winning Rainbow Six Siege X's first-ever top flight esports competition, RE:L0:AD.

Zack "Stompn" Lamb

G2 Esports' rookie Zack "Stompn" Lamb is a finalist for Esports Breakthrough Player of the Year. The American joined the Berlin-based esports organization in June 2025 and since then he has been a pivotal part of the team.

Under the samurai, Stompn has already won one stage of the Europe and MENA League, as well as reaching the grand finals of the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025. Since joining G2 Esports, the American rookie averages a SiegeGG rating of 1.15 after 48 maps played.

Julio "JULIO" Giacomelli

Team Falcons' coach Julio "JULIO" Giacomelli is a finalist for Esports Coach of the Year. The Six Invitational 2021 champion was part of the team back when they finished in second place at the Six Invitational 2025 under Team BDS. Since joining Team Falcons, the Brazilian helped his teammates to reach the quarterfinals in RE:L0:AD and winning the Europe and MENA League 2025 Stage 2.

João "Jv92" Vitor

FURIA's João "Jv92" Vitor is a finalist for Esports PC Player of the Year. The Six Invitational 2024 champion, Six Invitational 2023 grand finalist, and Six Invitational 2025 third-place finisher has established himself as one of Rainbow Six Siege X's best players. After winning RE:L0:AD and finishing in third-place at the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025, this nomination makes a lot of sense.

It's also worth mentioning that Jv92 currently averages a SiegeGG rating of 1.12 after 52 maps played in the last six months, including his performances at the South America League 2025, the Siege X Esports World Cup, and RE:L0:AD. Only Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu and Roberto "Loira" Camargo have been able to keep up with the Brazilian's pace after over 50 maps played.

Jack "Fresh" Allen and Léo "Alphama" Robine

Rainbow Six Siege X's esports analysts Jack "Fresh" Allen and Léo "Alphama" Robine are finalists for Esports Analyst of the Year. The European analyst duo have been working together in the Europe and MENA League 2025 as well as in multiple international championships.

Ghassan "Milosh" Finge and Iain "Iain Chambers" Chambers

Ghassan "Milosh" Finge and Iain "Iain Chambers" Chambers are finalists for Esports Host of the Year. Throughout the last 12 months, Milosh hosted multiple online top flight leagues as well as the Six Invitational 2025, RE:L0:AD, and the Esports World Cup 2025.

Meanwhile, Iain Chambers was a host at the BLAST R6 Major Montreal, the Six Invitational 2025, RE:L0:AD, and the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025. Both Iain and Milosh had been seen working together many times in the Rainbow Six Siege X esports scene.

Nicholas "Jynxzi" Stewart

Although Jynxzi has already separated himself a bit from Rainbow Six Siege X, the American streamer must be mentioned too. After all, most of his content in the last 12 months has been about Ubisoft's shooter.

Jynxzi is a finalist for Esports Content Creator of the Year and Streamer of the Year. It will be difficult to see the American content creator winning either, especially the latter, where he shares the nomination with other content creators like Ibai, Speed, Kai Cenat, xQc, and more.

For more information about Ubisoft, the BLAST R6 Major Munich, and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.