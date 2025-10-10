ENTERPRISE Esports qualify for BLAST R6 Major Munich after thrilling comeback against PSG Talon

ENTERPRISE Esports have qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Munich after a 2-1 victory over PSG Talon in the first Lower Bracket Quarterfinal of the APAC 2025 Major Munich Qualifier.

Just like in their Upper Bracket Quarterfinal clash against Dplus, the South Korean roster secured a 7-4 win on the first map of the series — just before being ran over in the second map with a flawless half. Eventually, ENTERPRISE Esports' 7-1 win on Bank saw both teams heading to Clubhouse.

ENTERPRISE Esports' had the better start on the third map as they won their initial four defences. However, slowly but steadily, PSG Talon climbed up and leveled the scoreboard after the conclusion of round ten. Although the Oceanic roster answered with a successful attack in Gym, the South Koreans managed to push the map to overtime.

With ENTERPRISE Esports starting the overtime on attack, PSG Talon were the favorites to take the decisive win. Surprisingly enough, the Australian-majority roster managed to win the overtime's first round. Shortly after, on defense, ENTERPRISE Esports ended up securing the win after an outstanding 3K play by Chris "Playxr" Lau with Azami's D-50.

This result means that ENTERPRISE Esports now have 500 SI Points and could earn more in the weeks to come as they will be in Munich and at APAC's Regional Finals. At the same time, PSG Talon's defeat means the BLAST R6 Major Munich will be the first Rainbow Six Siege international event without South Korean players since the Gamers8 2023.

For more information about Ubisoft, Operation High Stakes, and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.