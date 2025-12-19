ENTERPRISE Esports qualify for APAC Cup 2025

ENTERPRISE Esports have qualified for the APAC Cup 2025 after winning Oceania's THE GAUNTLET. The Australian-majority roster didn't lose a single map, taking victories against 6Targets, Barbie Boys, and Team Anios.

ENTERPRISE Esports' consistency in Oceania has allowed the team to qualify for every LAN event possible, including the Esports World Cup 2025, the BLAST R6 Major Munich APAC Qualifier, the BLAST R6 Major Munich, the APAC League 2025 Regional Finals, the Six Invitational 2026, and, now, the APAC Cup 2025.

This year's edition of the APAC Cup 2025 will be played in Tokyo, Japan, between January 11 and January 12. It will include four rosters, each one representing South Korea, Japan, Oceania, and Asia. So far, only ENTERPRISE Esports and NoCap R6 have been confirmed. In one week, Japan's team will be decided as the winner of the series between CAG Osaka and ENTER FORCE.36 will qualify for the competition. Last year's APAC Cup was won by the Cyclops, so, in order to defend their crown, the Japanese must win their upcoming game.

