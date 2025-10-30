ENTERPRISE Esports - BLAST R6 Major Munich preview: Second international test for the Oceanic lineup

ENTERPRISE Esports are Munich's Cinderella. While the other teams in the competition feature cores with well proven careers, all players in the Oceanic roster except for former Team Bliss player Morgan "Fishoguy" Ishizaka made their international debuts earlier this summer at the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025.

Such a short career abroad will clearly have an impact on ENTERPRISE Esports' chances in Munich. In fact, Team Bliss is the best example of how hard it is to adapt the needs that LAN and international Siege present: after disappointing performances in Copenhagen and Atlanta, the Australian roster clinched a Top 8 finish at the Six Invitational 2024.

Still, there are reasons to believe in an ENTERPRISE Esports upset. First, the team will make their BLAST R6 Major Munich debut against Weibo Gaming. Back in mid-October, both teams clashed in a game that ended in a 2-1 win for the Asian mix. Considering their game in Munich will be BO1 series, the Australian-majority lineup has a strong shot at the very least get one win – an additional 50 SI Points.

Even if ENTERPRISE Esports don't manage to collect any wins, the team will have collected experience and a very valuable bootcamp in Prague, Czech Republic, that will likely improve their overall level. All in all, having qualified for Munich is already a victory for the ENTERPRISE Esports players.

This being said, it would be a big mistake to underrate the Oceanic lineup. Here's a look at their performances throughout the season, best and most banned maps, as well as some player stats, and more:

Competition results

ENTERPRISE Esports weren't invited to take part in RE:L0:AD as the Oceania League doesn't have any R6 Share 2025 Partnered organizations. Therefore, their season began on June 11, 2025.

It's also worth mentioning that, before the start of the season, the team competed in the Oceania League Challenger Series 2025. After winning all of their matches and only losing one map, the team won the competition and successfully secured promotion to Oceania's top flight.

Here's a look at ENTERPRISE Esports' final results since the arrival of Rainbow Six Siege X:

BLAST R6 Asia League 2025 Stage 1 : 1st

: 1st Siege X Esports World Cup 2025 : 13th - 16th

: 13th - 16th BLAST R6 Asia League 2025 Stage 2 : 2nd

: 2nd BLAST R6 APAC 2025 Major Munich Qualifier: 4th

Player stats

Note: SiegeGG didn't gather stats for the Oceania League 2025. This means that the player stats displayed above only show ENTERPRISE Esports' individual performances at the BLAST R6 APAC Major Munich Qualifier.

The BLAST R6 APAC 2025 Major Munich Qualifier offered us an interesting look at ENTERPRISE Esports. The Oceanic roster's second place in their home region meant they would start the qualifier with a tough clash against the eventual bracket winners CAG Osaka. Their defeat against the Japanese meant they would have no more second chances.

ENTERPRISE Esports' best player across their wins against ENTER FORCE.36 and PSG Talon was Chris "Playxr" Lau as he secured SiegeGG ratings of 1.39 and 1.30, respectively. He led his team with a combined K-D of 61-34 (+27). Overall, the Australian has led his team's attack since he joined the lineup.

While Jaxen "Bapn" Dunwell was also key in ENTERPRISE Esports' qualification with a splendid performance against ENTER FORCE.36 who really stole the show was the former Gaimin Gladiators player Harry "Tuhan" Wise. With a SiegeGG rating of 1.24 and three clutches against PSG Talon, the Kiwi played a crucial role in his team's qualification for Munich. Him and Bapn, with ratings of 1.18 and 1.09, were the only players with positive ratings in their 1-2 defeat against Weibo Gaming.

Match results

Since the start of the season ENTERPRISE Esports have won 18 of the 25 matches they have played. This means the Oceanic roster has a match win rate of 72%.

ENTERPRISE Esports have dominated Oceania's top flight except for the conclusion of the second split, where Chiefs ended up handing them a 1-2 defeat in the grand finals.

Despite ENTERPRISE Esports' high match win rate, it's worth mentioning that four of their seven defeats came against teams from outside the Oceanic region (FURIA Esports, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Weibo Gaming, and CAG Osaka) while the other three came against Chiefs twice and Outlast once. Outside the Oceania League, ENTERPRISE Esports have only been able to take down ENTER FORCE.36 and PSG Talon.

Overall, this lack of international performances is what actually places ENTERPRISE Esports at the bottom of the majority of viewers' BLAST R6 Major Munich tier lists. However, again, there's always room for improvement and an upset is on the cards.

Maps played

Here's a look at the maps played by ENTERPRISE Esports since the start of the BLAST R6 Oceania League 2025:

Clubhouse : 11 (7-4, 63,6%)

: 11 (7-4, 63,6%) Bank : 6 (5-1, 83,3%)

: 6 (5-1, 83,3%) Consulate : 5 (4-1, 80%)

: 5 (4-1, 80%) Border : 5 (2-3, 40%)

: 5 (2-3, 40%) Kafe Dostoyevsky : 5 (2-3, 40%)

: 5 (2-3, 40%) Chalet : 3 (3-0, 100%)

: 3 (3-0, 100%) Lair : 2 (2-0, 100%)

: 2 (2-0, 100%) Nighthaven Labs : (2-0, 100%)

: (2-0, 100%) Skyscraper: 0

Clubhouse is ENTERPRISE Esports' most played map as they played it 11 times. However, that's not their best map, as these would be Bank, Consulate, and Chalet. It's also worth mentioning Nighthaven Labs, which they won against Gaimin Gladiators and Weibo Gaming.

ENTERPRISE Esports have also show themselves as a very confident side in Border, picking it against FURIA Esports despite the Brazilians having not lost there in over a year. They also picked Border against Ninjas in Pyjamas before facing off against the Black Panthers.

Maps banned

ENTERPRISE Esports' most banned map this season has been Skyscraper, followed by Lair and Nighthaven Labs. All in all, ENTERPRISE Esports have shown some bits and bobs here and there, showing they comprehend most of the maps and can do well against some top sides. Now, it's up to them to display all of their abilities in Munich.

Operators banned

ENTERPRISE Esports have shown to be quite versatile with their bans. Like any other team in Munich, the team's preferences are banning hard breaching, shields, or wall denial operators. However, ENTERPRISE Esports have also banned some interesting operators from time to time, including Rauora, Sens, Nokk, Brava, and Maestro. All of these, obviously, are target bans.

Here's a complete look at ENTERPRISE Esports' bans:

Attackers

Ace : 17

: 17 Montagne : 16

: 16 Blackbeard : 15

: 15 Thermite : 13

: 13 Blitz : 13

: 13 Ying : 8

: 8 Hibana : 6

: 6 Grim : 4

: 4 Brava : 3

: 3 Dokkaebi : 3

: 3 Sens : 3

: 3 Nokk : 2

: 2 Maverick : 2

: 2 Capitao : 2

: 2 Twitch : 2

: 2 Rauora : 1

: 1 Deimos: 1

Defenders

Kaid : 28

: 28 Mira : 24

: 24 Bandit : 15

: 15 Azami : 12

: 12 Clash : 10

: 10 Castle : 10

: 10 Valkyrie : 4

: 4 Mute : 3

: 3 Echo : 2

: 2 Smoke : 2

: 2 Maestro : 1

: 1 Fenrir: 1

ENTERPRISE Esports will make their BLAST R6 Major Munich debut on November 8 when they play against Weibo Gaming. Curiously enough, their last match to date was against the Asian lineup. In a few days, the Oceanic players will have the chance to redeem themselves.

