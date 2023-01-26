Elevate releases new Six Invitational 2023 exclusive jersey

Banner image: Ubisoft / Kirill B.

Thai Rainbow Six Siege team Elevate this week announced a new Six Invitational exclusive kit to celebrate their participation in the even. It will be worn by the players during the competition, which will be played from Feb. 7 to Feb. 19.

Elevate qualified for the Six Invitational 2023 after collecting SI Points in every stage played this season. Furthermore, the APAC South team were quarter-finalists at the Berlin Major.

Elevate's best international result in Rainbow Six Siege came in 2017 when the team won the Xbox Six Invitational 2017. Back then, the team included current top-flight players, including Gabriel "LaXInG" Mirelez, Alexander "Skys" Magor, and Dylan "Bosco" Bosco. The latter two will be present at the Six Invitational 2023 as well, but competing for DarkZero Esports and Spacestation Gaming, respectively.

Elevate SI 2023 exclusive kit

Elevate's Six Invitational 2023 exclusive kit is finally here. You can purchase it in the team's apparel store.

The kit includes the Thai flag, as the whole roster is based in The Land of Smiles. Paramin "Onigiri" Suwanwattana is the most famous player on the lineup, especially after his 27-kill performance on Oregon against Rogue at the Six Invitational 2022.

Elevate's last Six Invitational run wasn't as brief as many had expected. After finishing in second place in their group, following victories against DarkZero Esports and the eventual world champions TSM, Elevate were thrown to the lower bracket after a 1-2 loss against the Soniqs.

Later on, the team's surprising victory over Rogue was followed by a loss against FaZe Clan in the second round of the lower bracket.

Elevate's new kit seems to be inspired by the team's anime R6 Share skins, which can be acquired in the Rainbow Six Siege store.

Elevate R6 Share skins

You can also support Elevate in Rainbow Six Siege itself. Elevate has two R6 Share bundles in the game's store, which you can purchase with R6 Credits.

Elevate Mira

Elevate's Mira bundle includes a skin for the Vector .45 ACP, which can be equipped on Mira and Goyo'.

Elevate Ace

Elevate also has a skin for the AK-12, which can be used for Fuze and Ace. The bundle also includes a universal operator card background!