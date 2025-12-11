Elevate qualify for Six Invitational 2026

Elevate have qualified for the Six Invitational 2026 after the team's 2-1 victory against FEARX at the BLAST R6 APAC League 2025 Regional Finals.

The series began with back-to-back maximum overtime maps, with the South Koreans winning the first one on Skyscraper and the Brazilians winning the next one on Consulate. Later on, Nighthaven Labs was extremely one sided as Elevate claimed the victory after a 7-1 win following a flawless defensive half.

Elevate's win today means that the two Brazilian rosters competing in the APAC League 2025 have qualified for the Six Invitational 2026, with the second one being Dplus. At the same time, today's result means Brazil will have, at least, six teams at the Six Invitational 2026. The total tally of Brazilian teams will increase to seven unless an Argentinian-majority roster pulls off an historical upset in South America's Six Invitational 2026 Last Chance Qualifier.

By the end of the week, another team from APAC will qualify for the Six Invitational 2026, with FEARX and Chiefs still in contention for the final spot in the Global Standings.

