Elevate become third APAC team to qualify for Berlin Major

Photo: Ubisoft/Kirill B.

After having been forced to miss the Charlotte Major due to delayed visas, Elevate have qualified for yet another international event -- the Berlin Major. Their qualification came after they overturned a 0-3 deficit on play day six against Chiefs ESC to win 7-4 in the end.

This marks the Thai team's third international qualification in a row, having started at the Six Invitational 2022 after a full season of 'LAN dodging' the year prior. However, while they qualified for the Charlotte Major, their inability to attend left them stranded at home.

Should Elevate successfully attend the Berlin Major in August, they will be looking to prove themselves once more and carry on from their 9-12th finish at SI 2022. A deep run will also help Elevate claw back ground in terms of SI Points, as they could only get the bare minimum from Charlotte.

Elevate were given a spirited challenge by the rest of the APAC South Division in Stage 2, but managed to secure qualification with 15 points from four regulation wins, one overtime win, and one overtime loss.

They will thus be eager to carry on their form into Berlin and take a second crack at international competition alongside DWG KIA, SANDBOX Gaming, and another APAC South team.