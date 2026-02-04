Elevate become first eliminated side from Six Invitational 2026

Elevate has become the first eliminated team from the Six Invitational 2026 after back-to-back one-sided defeats against Daystar, Team Falcons, and FURIA. Although they still have to play against Wildcard, the Brazilians are mathematically eliminated from the tournament.

Check out our Six Invitational 2026 stats here

At the time of writing, Elevate has an overall round difference of -26 as they only won three rounds against Daystar and seven against Team Falcons and FURIA each. The team is at the bottom of Group B's standings with zero points.

Elevate's individual stats are also underwhelming. So far, the Brazilians' best player in Paris has been Pablo "resetz" Oliveira, who currently has a SiegeGG rating of 0.97. The rest of members in the team, with SiegeGG ratings of 0.74 and below, are among the ten lowest-rated players in the competition.

Unfortunately for the team, Elevate's Year 10 project has been extremely disappointing. The Brazilian lineup couldn't meet most of the expectations set on the players, as they missed out on the Esports World Cup 2025 and the BLAST R6 Major Munich before their underwhelming performances in Paris. Following these results, it will be interesting to see if Elevate decide to keep playing with their Brazilian roster, or if they decide to rebuild a Southeast Asian lineup.