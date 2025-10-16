ELEMENT SIX: Everything you need to know

ELEMENT is back with the tournament's sixth edition. Known as North America's best Tier 2 competition, ELEMENT offers aspiring and former professionals the chance to show why they deserve a chance in the region's top flight.

Here's everything you need to know about ELEMENT SIX:

Dates and schedule

ELEMENT SIX will be played across October, November, and December. The initial Swiss Stage will start on October 14, 2025, and the grand finals will be played on December 14, 2025.

Format

ELEMENT SIX is a North American competition of Rainbow Six Siege X that only includes Tier 2 rosters. With a total of 16 lineups, the tournament is divided into two stages: the Swiss Stage and the Playoffs.

The Swiss Stage sees the teams facing off and only the best eight move to the playoffs. All of the matches in this stage are BO1 series except for elimination and advancement matches, which are BO3 series. Meanwhile, the playoffs consist of a double-elimination bracket with BO3 matches.

Prize pool

ELEMENT SIX will include an economic prize pool of USD$15,000. Here's a debrief of the competition's prize pool:

1st: USD$6,500

2nd: USD$3,500

3rd: USD$2,000

4th: USD$1,000

5th to 6th: USD$750

7th to 8th: USD$250

Considering only teams who make it out the Swiss Stage will be eligible for prize pool, winning at least three matches is incredibly important.

Teams

Here's a look at the teams that will compete in ELEMENT SIX:

Qor Gaming

Qor Gaming recently exited Rainbow Six Siege X's esports scene after their previous roster had won ELEMENT FIVE and competed in the region's Challenger Series 2025. Now, the organization is back with a full Canadian lineup, including former Canada Division trio Antony "StorMz" Bossé-Henri, Bryan "LakQi" Desormeaux, and Hiperzz.

SpaceShoobs!

The American esports organization has been part of the last two ELEMENT editions but has never made it out of the Swiss Stage. The team finished in 5th - 6th place in the North America League 2025 Challenger Series so they have chances of making it out this time. Third time's the charm.

Certified Lover Boys

Certified Lover Boys is an orgless mix which includes plenty of experience from players who have been competing for years in both North America's Tier 1 and Tier 2. The former DarkZero Esports player Jason "Ryce" Ngo and the former Beastcoast player Connor "Azian" Felux are the two most recognizable players in the lineup.

Aelix

Aelix is making its debut in the Rainbow Six Siege X esports scene with a lineup that's technically the current title holder of the competition. After parting ways with QoR Gaming, the players kept together and decided to play for this new esports organization.

Spacestation Academy

Spacestation's academy roster is back to another Tier 2 competition in North America's scene. The roster was signed in September 2025 and it's headed by the highly-experienced Tier 2 player Kyle "Whimpy" Anderson, who also played for Parabellum Esports in the first stage of the North American League 2022.

Although Spacestation Academy missed out on ELEMENT FIVE, the astronauts have played in five of the six ELEMENT editions played so far, making them a pillar in the region's Tier 2.

Freaky Frogs

Freaky Frogs could be ELEMENT SIX's Cinderella. This orgless mix is led by the Six Invitational 2022 champion, former Evil Geniuses, Soniqs, and TSM player Emilio "Geometrics" Leynez. It also includes his Mexican fellow and Team Cruelty player Iván "Ivan" Paredes, the two former Revelations' players Solo and MikeW, as well as Ewzy. The mix of experience, leadership, and talent is there, making Freaky Frongs a team that can't be ignored.

FiveFears

FiveFears' lineup is similar to Freaky Frogs: the combination of a core of experienced professionals with a bunch of talented players.

This roster sees the return of the former Elevate, Team Reciprocity, DarkZero Esports, and Spacestation player Alexander "Skys" Magor, who has teamed up with the former TSM player Keegan "Gasher" Slovensky and the former Parebellum Esports player Jameson "KoolAid" Lancaster, who played together for IVsakeN — and finished in third place in the North America League Challenger Series 2025.

The lineup is completed with the Tier 2 players Yleqi and Bless, who have played for North American Tier 2 esports organizations including Daystar Rising, QoR Gaming, Wanted Goons, and SpaceShoobs!

SOS

SOS is another orgless mix but one that's really worth following as it's led by the former Cloud9 and M80 Jaidan "Packer" Franz. It also includes three former IVsakeN players in Jacob "ionz" Smith, Winston "ville" Fennel, and Vulspur, as well as the 18-year-old John "butchrr" Mace.

Team Kiri NA

Team Kiri includes a mix of players with Tier 2 experience, with Tysi, Spider, and Frozen having already featured in ELEMENT before. Only a week ago, Team Kiri won the OCS S7 Contenders League.

Heart and Soul

Heart and Soul roster is a mix of players with plenty of ELEMENT experience, with the former Spacestation Academy player Aleck "Jebaits" Carvajal being the only member who has won the tournament previously.

Karn and Co

Karn and Co are already a classic in ELEMENT. The team led by Brandon "Karnageb" Santos suffered some changes after the conclusion of the North America League Challenger Series 2025 as Wyatt "Kronk" Coble, Jonathan "VicBands" Morado, and TragikL joined the team. Since then, the team has collected some good results

Wanted Goons

ELEMENT SIX will be Wanted Goons' second edition in a row, although, this time, the roster is completely different. The lineup's most well known player is the former Beastcoast and Obey Alliance player Joseph "Phozzo" Eisenmann.

Akron

Akron is arguably the most successful collegiate Rainbow Six Siege team in North America. The team has been competing in the scene for a few years now, but ELEMENT SIX will be their first appearance in the history of the tournament. Earlier this year, they finished at the bottom of the standings of the North America League Challenger Series 2025 and the players will be hopeful to get a better result this time.

Moneyball

Moneyball qualified for ELEMENT SIX after finishing in second place in the first open qualifier, only behind Akron. The roster includes two well-experienced Tier 2 players in Luke "Kiru" Robertson and Brendan "BjL" Legler. It's worth mentioning that BjL is an ELEMENT champion as he won the competition's second edition when playing for Envy, a roster that included Cloud9's Elian "Kobelax" Rodríguez, the eventual BLAST R6 Major Manchester champion Ayden "dfuzr" Gabari, and STANDBY LFO's Mason "Fenz" Fender.

F5 Esports

F5 Esports qualified for ELEMENT SIX after winning the second open qualifier. The American roster was the best one in the qualifier as they won the Upper Bracket. It will be the organization's first appearance in ELEMENT after failing to qualify for ELEMENT FIVE. Since then, the team made a bunch of changes and competed in multiple Tier 3 competitions.

Yurrrrrrr

Yurrrrrrr is an American orgless mix that will make their debut in the scene in ELEMENT SIX. They narrowly qualified for this edition of ELEMENT after finishing in second place in the second open qualifier.

Talent

The talent for ELEMENT SIX includes multiple personalities from the North American Rainbow Six Siege esports scene. This competition doesn't only give a chance to upcoming players, it also offers a chance to analysts, casters, hosts, and more, to find their place in the Rainbow Six Siege esports scene.

