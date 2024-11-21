ELEMENT FOUR Phase 2 invited teams revealed

Following the conclusion of the BLAST R6 Major Montreal no more North American top-flight teams will be back in action until the start of the Six Invitational 2025 regional qualifiers. However, this doesn't mean there won't be any more matches in the region until then.

If you're a fan of North America's Siege, you must give ELEMENT FOUR a chance. Tonight, the competition revealed the eight teams that have been directly invited to the tournament's Phase 2, including:

CL4L

Team Cruelty

SSG Academy

Wildcard Aces

FLUFFY AIMERS

CintaNegra Esports

Thrive

Karn & Co

The most notable team across the eight invited squads is the BLAST R6 Major Montreal-bound CL4L. The American organization-less roster hijacked the North America League 2024 qualifiers for Montreal after defeating the top-flight rosters of Cloud9 Beastcoast, Wildcard, and Oxygen Esports. Despite the team's quick group stage exit at the Montreal Major, the former Mkers core are the favorites to win.

The list of invited teams also includes the BLAST R6 Major Manchester and Esports World Cup 2024-bound Team Cruelty. The Mexican-majority squad missed out on Montreal and has recently parted ways with the Argentinian player Dante "Dante7" Italiani.

While no top-flight teams will be invited to compete this time, the tournament will include two academies in Wildcard Aces and SSG Academy. Last but not least, Karn & Co, FLUFFY AIMERS, CintaNegra Esports, and Thrive complete the list.

The eight teams joining them in ELEMENT FOUR's Phase 2 will come from the open qualifiers. With two open qualifiers, each one will offer four spots.

The first open qualifier will kick off on November 22 and the second on November 29.