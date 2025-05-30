ELEMENT FIVE Summer 2025: Everything you need to know

As we approach the release of Rainbow Six Siege X and the start of the 2025 esports season, Ubisoft have unveiled more details about Europe and North America's Tier 2 circuits.

While Europe players already know the whole shape of their Tier 2 and Tier 3 circuit, North American players have yet to have a full look at the whole circuit. However, a first competition has been unveiled: ELEMENT FIVE Summer 2025.

ELEMENT is making a return with its fifth edition. Since its first competition, ELEMENT has become the strongest Tier 2 and Tier 3 competition in the region, giving future professionals a chance to display their abilities.

In RE:L0:AD, Rainbow Six Siege X's first-ever competition, we saw multiple players who have competed in ELEMENT at some point in their careers, including Wildcard's Jacob "Bae" Dowling and Brady "Spiker" Lukens, M80's Ayden "dfuzr" Gabari and Shaun "Gunnar" Pottorff, DarkZero Esports' Zachary "SpiriTz" Dionne, and all of Cloud9's players, including Mitch "Dream" Malson, Jesse "Gity" Auger, Elian "Kobelax" Rodríguez, Jaidan "Packer" Franz, and George "Silent" Hernández.

In other words, ELEMENT offers a chance to both aspiring and former top flight players to show why they deserve to be part of the region's Tier 1.

Here's everything you need to know about the first ELEMENT edition of 2025:

Note: All media displayed in the article has been obtained from Ubisoft's official article on X.

Requirements

To compete in ELEMENT FIVE Summer 2025, players must meet the following requirements:

Must reside in North America.

Must be 18 or over.

Clean player record and no outstanding bans.

Can't be an active player of a Tier 1 roster.

Prize pool

ELEMENT FIVE Summer 2025 will include a prize pool of USD$15,000. Here's how it will be divided:

1st: USD$6,500

2nd: USD$3,500

3rd: USD$2,000

4th: USD$1,000

5th to 6th: USD$750

7th to 8th: USD$250

Structure and format

ELEMENT FIVE Summer 2025 will be divided into three stages, including two Open Qualifiers, a Swiss Stage, and the Finals. Here's a look at each one of them:

Open Qualifiers

Teams will have the chance to compete in two open qualifiers. The best four teams from each open qualifier will automatically move to the Swiss Stage, where they will join the eight invited teams.

The Open Qualifiers will follow a double-elimination format with BO1 matches until the Upper Bracket Semifinals and the Lower Bracket Quarterfinals.

Here's the date for each Open Qualifier:

Open Qualifier 1: June 20 to June 22

Open Qualifier 2: June 27 to June 29

Swiss Stage

Teams will face off against in a Buchholz Swiss Bracket. All matches will be BO1s except for elimination and promotion matches, which will be BO3s. The eight teams that win three matches will move to the Finals.

Finals

The ELEMENT FIVE Summer 2025 Finals will have a double-elimination bracket with BO3 matches. The Lower Bracket Final and the Grand Final will follow a BO5 format.

Teams

ELEMENT FIVE Summer 2025 will include 16 teams. Eight of them have already been confirmed as invited teams. Meanwhile, the other eight rosters will come from the open qualifiers.

Here's a look at the confirmed teams:

SpaceShoobs!: Teddy, Exige, Toaster, Vulspur, Shmink, DMC (Coach)

IVsakeN: Gasher, BjL, Zurs, Ark64, KoolAid, Beastly (Coach)

The Unc's: Zolaris, dead, Engage, Bless, ionz, Velocityyy (Coach)

Hakikimori: MrB, MikeW, Resited, Kento, ville, Coma (Coach)

QoR Gaming: Inryo, Franklin, Spiff, Rival, Focal

Certified Lover Boys: Centir, Ryce, hat, Nick, Azian

Karn & Co: Karnageb, Deity, Foresight, ZakKilla, VicBands

Rad Esports: Royz, Aphex, Rovi, Guicho, CadenT, Sfher (Coach)

