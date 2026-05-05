EDward Gaming’s player Cheng “Direction” Yabing won’t be able to take part in the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City due to visa issues. He first posted about his situation on his personal Bilibili profile. Shortly after, he posted about his situation in English on his personal X profile.

Read more: BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City Preview - EDward Gaming

The news of Direction’s absence in Salt Lake City have come a few days after Wolves Esports’ player Huang “ArFeng” Zifeng revealed that all of the pack’s members had their American visas denied.

Unfortunately, this doesn’t come as a surprise; Brazilian, Asian, and MENA teams have always had issues securing visas in time to compete on American soil. Examples of this can be found in previous events held in the United States, such as the Six Charlotte Major and the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta.

EDward Gaming will make their debut at the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City on May 8 against ENTERPRISE Esports. However, the void left by Direction’s absence will be a difficult one to fill as he was China’s best player during Kickoff. He finished the tournament’s first stage as the best player in the league with a SiegeGG rating of 1.39, as well as the best K-D, the best entry balance, the best KOST, and the second-best survival.