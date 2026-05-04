BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City Team Preview: EDward Gaming

Between May 8 and May 17 twenty of the best Rainbow Six Siege teams in the world will take part in the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City. It will be the first international event of the season and the teams’ first big chance at qualifying for the Six Invitational 2027.

For the first time in Rainbow Six Siege, Salt Lake City will include teams from China. In today’s article we will focus on EDward Gaming, China’s second seed in this upcoming Major.

How did EDward Gaming qualify for Salt Lake City?

EDward Gaming qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City after collecting a second-place finish at the CN League 2026 Kickoff. The Chinese powerhouse only lost two games, both coming in the hands of All Gamers. Not only that but their only lost maps came against the Chinese powerhouse, automatically making them the region’s second-best team.

Here’s a look at the matches played by EDward Gaming in the CN League 2026 Kickoff:

In total, EDward Gaming have played 14 maps in the CN League 2026 Kickoff, gathering an outstanding record of 10 map wins and only 4 map defeats, all of them coming against the region’s top seed All Gamers.

Individual performances

EDward Gaming’s Cheng “Direction” Yabing stole the show in China’s Kickoff after dominating the player standings with an overall SiegeGG rating of 1.39 after 14 maps played. He finished 15 tenths ahead of second-place Luo “YaaaaZ” Hanye and 20 tenths ahead of PSG Talon’s former player Park “Gotti” Geon-Woo.

He averaged China’s best K-D as he finished the tournament with a 157-80 (+77), meaning he secured around 11,2 kills per map. He was also the league’s best entry, with an entry balance of 22-8 (+14). Not only that but he also averaged the best KOST (81), the best KPR (1.04) and the second-highest SRV (47). He also secured three clutches for his team.

EDward Gaming’s Su “OnJuly” Qianying also had a great Kickoff stage after averaging a SiegeGG rating of 1.12. The rest of players weren’t as outstanding as the two we just mentioned, but it’s crucial to highlight Patrick “MentalistC” Fan’s importance in the team’s results; after all, he’s the most experienced player in the roster—which could make a difference in Salt Lake City, even though stats may tell a different story.

Maps played

In the CN League 2026 Kickoff EDward Gaming played a total of 14 maps, showing six of the nine maps included in the current competitive map pool. The only three exceptions are Chalet, Kafe Dostoyevsky, and Border; whilst Chalet is their most banned map, Border and Kafe Dostoyevsky are the second-most and the most least played maps in the league, with two and one time each.

EDward Gaming's most played map was Nighthaven Labs, which was seen four times—a stat that goes beyond EDward Gaming as it was played 16 times in the league, nine more times than the second-most played map, Chalet. Clubhouse followed with three, whilst Consulate, Fortress, and Lair were played twice each. Finally, they have played Bank once.

Maps banned

EDward Gaming's most banned map was Chalet with seven bans. It was their first ban in four of the five playoff games they played. Bank follows with six bans, but contrary to Chalet, EDward Gaming have actually played there—a 7-4 win against My Queen.

Although they didn't play on Kafe Dostoyevsky, it's one of EDward Gaming's least banned maps as they only banned it once. The Russian map was the most banned map by EDward Gaming's opponents with a total of seven times.

What are the expectations on EDward Gaming in Salt Lake City?

Expectations on EDward Gaming in Salt Lake City should be set low; after all, we're talking of a team whose players, except for MentalistC, have yet to play internationally.

Contrary to other Chinese teams in Salt Lake City's play in stage, EDward Gaming will begin their American run against a team that's not so dominant. Considering their match against ENTERPRISE Esports will be a BO1 series, the Chinese lineup could have a chance against the Oceanic roster. Beating ENTERPRISE Esports would already be a huge result for EDward Gaming, but reaching the Swiss Stage should be the team's goal.

In conclusion, EDward Gaming should take part in Salt Lake City with no expectations. It should be a learning experience. The team have already gathered a big chunk of SI Points. Learning from Salt Lake City after a whole LAN stage in China will be a valuable growing experience towards the first main goal of the season: qualifying for the Esports World Cup 2026.