EDward Gaming join Rainbow Six Siege's esports ecosystem

Chinese powerhouse EDward Gaming unveiled their lineup to compete in the brand-new CN League 2026, Rainbow Six Siege's top flight division in Mainland China.

The team is led by former Fnatic, Bleed Esports, Giants Gaming, Invictus Gaming, and Aerowolf player Patrick "MentalistC" Fan. The Chinese player spent the final half of Year 10 competing in the GVC Series for TYLOO.

Additionally, EDward Gaming also includes former All Gamers player Yang "BottomLove" Yuhao, as well as Liu "Nado" Zhenyu, who will be the team's head coach after working as an analyst for teams such as ENTERPRISE Esports and Team Joel, among others.

EDward Gaming is one of the two teams that qualified for the CN League 2026 through the league's Qualifying Series, China's equivalent to the Challenger Series. The team was the highest-scoring roster in the open qualifiers and ended up clinching the first spot after winning the Upper Bracket.

Whilst All Gamers and Four Angry Men are the two favorites to top the standings of the CN League 2026 Kickoff, EDward Gaming seem to be in a solid spot compared to other lineups in the tournament. Considering teams in the CN League 2026 Kickoff will compete for four spots at the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City, it's fair to say EDward Gaming will likely be in contention to qualify for the first Major of the season.

Here's a look at EDward Gaming's Rainbow Six Siege team to compete in the CN League 2026:

Patrick "MentalistC" Fan

Yang "BottomLove" Yuhao

Lin "Carpe" Haoran

Cheng "Direction" Yabing

Su "OnJuly" Qianying

Liu "Nado" Zhenyu (Coach)