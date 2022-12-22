Ed announces retirement from competitive Rainbow Six

Image: Ubisoft/Eric Anamalay

Dire Wolves captain Hou "Ed" Tsung-cheng today announced his decision to retire from competitive Rainbow Six Siege.

The decision had "nothing to do with Reeps" and his seemingly-acrimonious exit from Dire Wolves two days ago, according to a tweet from Ed.

In a response to a SiegeGG query, Ed revealed that his choice was influenced by his team's decision to move him to the substitute bench and stated that it was "hard" to return to a starting position.

"My age makes me have to think really hard to face real life issues," added the Taiwanese player.

He also shared that he opted against joining another team as he would have found it tough to be "fighting again in [another team]" due to his "love" for the Dire Wolves team.

As such, Ed stated that he he felt that his "feelings and heart need time to reset", seemingly not ruling out a return to playing days some time in the future.

Ed also recently began his National Service shortly after the end of Stage 3, which left him with little time to prepare for the Jönköping Major. Taiwan mandates at least four months of its compulsory military service for able-bodied males.

This marks the end of a five-year Rainbow Six career for Ed that began with Team DAD1 in Season 8 of the ESL Pro League in SEA. He then joined Seventh Heaven, whose roster was briefly signed by Electrify Esports before the latter organization shut down.

He then played under the Seventh Heaven banner for much of 2021, before his team was signed by Australian organization Dire Wolves.

With Dire Wolves, Ed made his international debut at the Charlotte Major in 2022 and also qualified for the Jönköping Major, finishing in third place in their group both times.