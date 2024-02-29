EA has cancelled an unannounced Star Wars FPS game

EA is the latest gaming company to announce a round of layoffs across its studios, axing 670 individuals or around 5% of its workforce.

The company is allegedly refocusing its resources and making some changes internally. According to a report from IGN, one of those changes involves the cancellation of a Star Wars FPS game that was in early development at Respawn Entertainment (Jedi Survivor, Apex Legends).

The report explains that Laura Miele, EA Entertainment's president, sent a letter to the staff to announce that EA is shutting down this project. "It's always hard to walk away from a project, and this decision is not a reflection of the team’s talent, tenacity, or passion they have for the game," expressed Miele.

The existence of this project was revealed a few days ago by Insider-Gaming and reportedly featured a Mandalorian as its central character. It's unknown if this character was going to be entirely new to players, or based on either Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin or Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan Kryze.

Although this project was scrapped, Respawn is still moving forward with a third installment of the popular Star Wars Jedi franchise, confirmed by EA after announcing the layoffs.

The news comes just a day after it was leaked, also by Insider-Gaming, that a free battle royale experience for Battlefield is in development. The game will be separate from the next main title of the franchise and is set to follow the same strategy as Call of Duty: Warzone, receiving regular updates alongside the premium title.

