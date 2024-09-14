Brazil League 2024 Stage 2 Day 3 Roundup: E1 Sports keep unbeaten streak alive after overtime victory over Team Liquid

The third playday of the Brazil League 2024 Stage 2 saw multiple upsets. Here's everything you need to know about each one of the games!

MIBR 7-4 w7m esports

MIBR surprised the Brazil League fans with a regulation victory on Chalet against the Esports World Cup grand finalists.

The Bulls' winning the first round of the match was a simple mirage, as MIBR answered with five consecutive rounds on attack. After that, w7m esports got close to their opponents with back-to-back 4Ks from Denis "Dodez" Navas and Gabriel "volpz" Fernandes.

However, Rennan "R4re" Vitor saved the day for MIBR with five kills in the final two rounds of the game, including a 1v1 clutch in round eleven. Thanks to his final play, the Brazilians secured their first win of the stage.

Although Rennan "R4re" Vitor was the best player in MIBR with a SiegeGG rating of 1.38, Gabriel "volpz" Fernandes was the best player of the match with a SiegeGG rating of 1.50 after registering a K-D of 16-8 (+8).

Ninjas in Pyjamas 7-3 Fluxo

Ninjas in Pyjamas won the second match of the day as they defeated Fluxo on Border.

Gabriel "pino" Fernandes kicked off the game with a 1v2 clutch that gave the ninjas the early lead. Although Fluxo managed to draw the scoreboard instantly, the shinobis ended up closing their defensive half with a 4-2 lead. Eventually, the match ended just like how it started: a Ninjas in Pyjamas player, this time Gustavo "Psycho" Rigal, clutched the final round of the game.

Precisely, the best players of the game were the Six Invitational 2021 champions Gabriel "pino" Fernandes and Gustavo "Psycho" Rigal, who finished the match with SiegeGG ratings of 1.52 and 1.26, respectively. It's also worth mentioning Enzo "Rappz" Aziz's SiegeGG rating of 1.51 and Vitor "Hashasky" Kubota's entry balance of 4-1 (+3).

FaZe Clan 7-1 Black Dragons

In what was the most one-sided match of the day, FaZe Clan defeated Black Dragons on Consulate. The Six Invitational 2024 grand finalists felt unstoppable on Consulate and completed a flawless first half while attacking.

In the very first round of the game, Thiago "Hendy" Ferreira obtained an ace while using Jackal. Meanwhile, FaZe Clan stopped Black Dragons from winning the team's only defense in round six with a Victor "VITAKING" Santos' 1v2 clutch while using Capitão.

Although Black Dragons saved the first of the six match points that FaZe Clan had, everyone seemed to know who was going to win the match. It only took the red roster another round to finally clinch the three points.

FaZe Clan's collective effort against Black Dragons saw all of the team's players collecting positive ratings, with José "Cyber" Ramos leading the squad with a SiegeGG rating of 1.84, closely followed by Victor "VITAKING" Santos' rating of 1.75. Meanwhile, Gabriel "AsK" Santos was Black Dragons only player with a positive rating (1.00) after finishing the game with a K-D of 8-8 (+0) and an entry balance of 2-2 (+0).

Keyd Stars 7-5 FURIA Esports

Against all of the odds, Keyd Stars' second win of the stage came against FURIA Esports. The Brazilians defeated the Six Invitational 2024 champions after completing a great comeback on Clubhouse.

The purple roster had a great start to the game as they won two of their first three attacks, with the third coming after a 1v1 clutch by Victor "Daffodil" Pedron. However, FURIA Esports reacted just in time to secure a 4-2 lead after the conclusion of the first half of the game as they won three consecutive defenses.

Surprisingly, after swapping sides, Keyd Stars took control of the match. After two consecutive rounds, Luiz "Miracle" Abrantes put Keyd Stars ahead with a 1v2 clutch. One round later, the Brazilians were already on match point. Although the world champions saved the first match point, Keyd Stars got the job done in the twelfth and final round of the game.

Although Luiz "Miracle" Abrantes was the best player of the match for Keyd Stars with a SiegeGG rating of 1.37, it's also worth mentioning Vinicius "Stemp" Stempnhak and Victor "Daffodil" Pedron, who finished the game with SiegeGG ratings of 1.32 and 1.25, respectively. Meanwhile, João "Jv92" Vitor was the best player for FURIA Esports with a SiegeGG rating of 1.43.

E1 Sports 8-6 Team Liquid

The final match of the day was the game between E1 Sports and Team Liquid, which ended in a narrow overtime win for E1 Sports. The game included five clutches and saw E1 Sports coming from behind to secure the team's third win of the stage.

After a 2-1 start for E1 Sports, Pablo "resetz" Oliveira's 1v2 clutch saw the Blue Cavalry tying the score. Only one round later, Team Liquid had gained the lead for the first time in the game. However, that wouldn't last for long as Vinícius "live" dos Santos' 1v2 clutch on round six saw both teams swapping sides with a 3-3 draw on the scoreboard.

It was then when E1 Sports took control of the game and only two individual play stopped them from securing a regulation victory — André "NESKWGA" Oliveira's 1v4 clutch on round seven and Lorenzo "Lagonis" Volpi's 1v1 clutch on round nine kept the Blue Cavalry well-alive.

With Team Liquid having two match points in their favor, the Blue Cavalry was only one round away from winning the match. Unfortunately for them, E1 Sports completed the comeback after four back-to-back rounds, including a Guilherme "Bassetto" Bassetto 1v1 clutch in the first overtime round.

For the third time in this stage, Henrique "Flastry" Pennachia led the individual standings for E1 Sports as the Brazilian scored a SiegeGG rating of 1.25. He was closely followed by Willian "Stk" Gonçalves (1.22) and Vitor "peres" Peres (1.18).

Meanwhile, Gabriel "Maia" Maia (1.15) and André "NESKWGA" Oliveira (1.11) were the best players for Team Liquid. It's also worth mentioning that Luccas "Paluh" Molina struggled in the game with his SiegeGG rating of 0.85 also including an entry balance of 0-3 (-3).