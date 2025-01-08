Dplus part ways with Rainbow Six Siege roster

Dplus have announced the decision to part ways with the team's Rainbow Six Siege roster, including Kim "EnvyTaylor" Seong-soo, Jo "coted" Sung-jun, Park "Woogiman" Jin-wook, Jang "dmaly" Hyun-jun, and Lee "EunSang" Eun-Sang.

The team's announcement comes almost three weeks after the organization's 1-2 defeat against FearX in South Korea's Six Invitational 2025 APAC Finals qualifier.

The South Koreans started the season with an underwhelming first stage as the team missed out on the BLAST R6 Major Manchester and the Esports World Cup 2024. However, the players redeemed themselves with a first-place finish in the South Korea League 2024 Stage 2, which awarded them with a spot at the second phase of the BLAST R6 Major Montreal.

However, the team's 0-3 run in Canada wasn't enough for the South Koreans to sneak into the Six Invitational 2025 Global Standings' Top 16. Eventually, the team was confirmed to miss out on the Six Invitational 2025 as CAG Osaka clinched Asia's final spot to compete in Boston, Massachusetts.

With the South Korean powerhouse parting ways with all of the team's Rainbow Six Siege players, the only member remaining is the Six Invitational 2021 champion Dyjair "Mity" Soares. The Brazilian joined the team in May 2024.

