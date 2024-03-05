DPlus KIA make changes to Siege roster, sign EnvyTaylor, EunSang, and saeyeora

DPlus KIA have announced the departures of Yoo "yass" Sang-hoon, Lee "Soldier" Si-hyeon, and the team's former coach Jang "HoundBird" Gwon-jae. The team also announced the signings of Im "saeyeora" Seung-hwan, Lee "EunSang" Eun-sang, and Kim "EnvyTaylor" Seong-soo.

After joining DPlus KIA (back then known as DWG KIA), yass was the only remaining player from the GC Busan Spear roster that signed for the South Korean powerhouse in Jan. 2021. His best performance came at the Six Sweden Major, where he was a crucial piece in DWG KIA's Top 4 finish with an overall SiegeGG rating of 1.35.

Meanwhile, Soldier joined DPlus KIA from Talon Esports in Jan. 2023. The South Korean made his international debut at the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen as he also featured in the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta and the Six Invitational 2024.

Last but not least, DPlus KIA are also making a change to their staff team as EnvyTaylor is replacing HoundBird. The former mantis FPS, Cloud9, and SANDBOX Gaming player is starting a new chapter in DPlus KIA as he will be the South Korean's coach for the 2024 season.