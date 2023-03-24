DPlus follow SANDBOX Gaming's footsteps, qualify for BLAST Major Copenhagen

Banner image: Ubisoft / Kiril B.

DPlus have qualified for the BLAST Major Copenhagen after defeating PANTHERA by 7-3 and 7-1 scores. This will be the Koreans' first international appearance since the Six Berlin Major, as they missed out on the Six Jönköping Major and the Six Invitational 2023.

Just before DPlus, SANDBOX Gaming qualified for the BLAST Major Copenhagen after defeating Talon Esports by a score of 2-1.

In the initial group stage, DPlus kicked things off with a great start as the roster defeated Talon Esports and BlossoM. However, a shocking defeat against Beyond Stratos Gaming in the final game day of the group stage saw DPlus falling to second place in Group A.

To qualify for the BLAST Major Copenhagen, DPlus first defeated LAVEGA Esports in the quarter-finals of the South Korea League 2023 Stage 1 final bracket. Today, in the semi-finals, DPlus comfortably defeated PANTHERA to clinch a BLAST Major Copenhagen spot.

Next week, DPlus and SANDBOX Gaming will meet in the South Korea League 2023 Stage 1 grand finals, where the winner will qualify for the BLAST Major Copenhagen Phase 2. Meanwhile, the loser will move to the BLAST Major Copenhagen Phase 1.