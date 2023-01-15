Skip navigation (Press enter)
News ticker
team a logo FAZE 3:1 SCRT team b logo·team a logo FLCN 0:2 SCRT team b logo·team a logo FW7M 0:2 SCRT team b logo·team a logo FAZE 2:1 FLCN team b logo·team a logo WC 0:2 SCRT team b logo·

Dire Wolves sign Ray, move HARAM3E back to starting position ahead of SI Qualifier

The announcement follows the exit of Reeps96 and retirement of Ed.

feature image
Photo for Shikhar GuptaShikhar Gupta

Dire Wolves today announced the signing of Chen "Ray" Rui-wei and the decision to move Huang "HARAM3E" Chih-hang from the bench to a core position.

The announcement comes just hours before they are scheduled to take on Team Bliss today in the Six Invitational 2023 Closed Qualifier.

HARAM3E and Ray replace former star player Wu "Reeps96" Weichen and now-retired IGL Hou "Ed" Tsung-cheng.

Reeps96 had left the team after an apparent disagreement, though he still under contract until Mar. 1 2023, while Ed opted to retire after being benched.

Ray had previously been part of the Dire Wolves team from Mar. 2020 to Mar. 2022, across its various guises. HARAM3E had then been signed to replace Ray on the team in Mar. 2022, but had been moved to a substitute and analyst position in Sep. 2022.

#News#Esports#Dire Wolves#Ray#Haram3e#Apac