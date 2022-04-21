Dire Wolves parlay flawless stage into Six Charlotte Major qualification

Dire Wolves have done it – with their 2-1 comeback win over TALON, they’ve qualified for the Charlotte Major. It’s the first international berth for this Taiwan-based roster.

2022 is shaping up to be Dire Wolves’ for the taking. They finished APAC South play a perfect 7-0-0-0, and with some efficient preparation could push that excellence into the Major. So far, Dire Wolves are still undefeated in 2022 in APAC regional play.

In their upper bracket semifinal match against Talon Esports, Dire Wolves had to wait until maximum overtime on the decider match to book their Major berth, and even got an incredible 1v4 clutch on the penultimate round.

Dire Wolves qualifying means that there are only two spots left for APAC teams in the Charlotte Major – the pair of teams in the lower bracket semi-finals will get the final two spots.

No matter what happens to Dire Wolves in the remainder of the tournament, they’re locked in – they can lose every single round from here on out and still be guaranteed a spot.

You can catch Dire Wolves in action at the Charlotte Major, beginning on May 16, and ending on May 22.