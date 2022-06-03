Did Pengu retire from Rainbow Six Siege?

If you enjoy Rainbow Six Siege esports, you must have heard about Niclas "Pengu" Mouritzen at some point. He is arguably the most famous professional in the game, as he has not only been a player but also a caster in multiple international events.

So where is Pengu now? Is he still competing in Rainbow Six Siege tournaments?

Read more: What is the best Rainbow Six Siege team?

Who is Pengu in Rainbow Six Siege?

Pengu is a former Rainbow Six Siege player who has competed for PENTA Esports and G2 Esports. He is one of the most successful players in the game, having won two editions of the Six Invitational, a Major, and many other international and regional competitions.

Pengu is a legend of the game.

He was a very experienced player with a deep knowledge of the game. He was the definition of game sense. Known for also having one of the best headshot percentages, Pengu had the capacity to clutch any thinkable situation.

Some of his signature operators include Smoke and Hibana, with some of his best plays coming while playing these operators. His most-watched play is probably his clutch at the Six Invitational 2018 against Evil Geniuses, where he had to protect the plant by killing EG's two remaining members.

It was the beginning of one of Siege's hottest rivalries — between PENTA/G2 Esports and Evil Geniuses. Europe and North America were about to have a year full of insane matches.

Has Pengu retired from Rainbow Six Siege?

Yes, Pengu retired as a professional Siege player in 2021.

The Danish player was moved to G2 Esports' bench in March 2021 and stayed until December, when he decided to join DarkZero Esports by signing for the North American brand as a content creator.

He may have retired as a pro player, but he is still in the Rainbow Six Siege scene. Pengu has been working as a caster in the North American League and has also featured at many international venues including the Sweden Major, the Six Invitational 2022, and the Charlotte Major.