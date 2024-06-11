Destiny 2: Where to find the Well of Echoes and start the Enigma Protocol mission

The ending from The Final Shape campaign is far from the only content offered to players with the start of year 10, as a new weekly reset has brought the official start of Episode: Echoes, with a brand-new quest to complete.

While the steps are relatively easy, there's one particular issue players are facing at the moment and that's finding out where exactly the Well of Echoes is in Destiny 2. Accessing the landmark will let Guardians start the Enigma Protocol mission to continue the seasonal story.

In this guide, we'll tell you where to find the Well of Echoes and how to trigger the Enigma Protocol mission. Since you're here, consider checking out all mods available in the Hunter's Journal, this Episode's artifact.

Enigma Protocol mission: Where to find the Well of Echoes in Destiny 2

To access the Encoded Log quest you need to finish the first steps of the A Rising Chorus: Act 1 quest. It's a simple introductory quest that will show you this Episode's gameplay loop and reintroduce Failsafe, a Golden Age Computer Core located in Nessus, a character that hasn't been prominent in years.

You will receive the following message once the new quest is available:

Failsafe is analyzing the data you have claimed from the aberrant Vex on Nessus. She will contact you when her processes have finished

Then, the Encoded Logo quest will give you the following instructions:

Explore Nessus to find the source of a reported VexNet integration on the planetoid. Hidden agents have informed you of an interesting lead near the Well of Echoes

Well of Echoes is a marked landmark on Nessus and you can get there from the Artifact's Edge Landing Zone by simply heading to the circled location in the image below:

While at the LZ, look for a massive Vex door and head straight into it, turn right while you're inside the first room and go down a small hole on the floor. Head straight and go through the Vex gate, which will lead you to an arena filled with Vex.

Here, you'll have to destroy a few Vex cubes like the ones shown below:

Following that, a marker will appear on your map pointing to another crack on the floor. You'll land where the Enigma Protocol mission can be started, meaning you made your way through this slightly confusing quest step.

And that's all you need to know, now you're able to start the Enigma Protocol mission and continue with the quest. For more on Destiny 2, check out our complete Power Level guide.